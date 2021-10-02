No. 6 OU at Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Rattler’s 11-yard back-foot whip of a throw to Austin Stogner, released under pressure, set up OU’s first touchdown and a 10-7 lead. His 15-yard scramble helped launch an end-of-the-first-half drive to Gabe Brkic’s 27-yard field goal and 13-10 intermission lead.

Rattler was efficient in OU’s 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter. He was even better on OU’s 90-yard TD drive that followed.

On that one, Rattler hung in the pocket and led Marvin Mims across the middle for a catch-and-run gain of 40. He spotted Hall for 11 on a run-pass option after a roll right. He stood in against a K-State blitz and drilled a 20-yarder to Drake Stoops to convert third-and-14. And he rolled right to buy time, allowing Mike Woods to work free in the end zone, before zinging a 14-yard touchdown pass to extend OU’s lead to 27-10.

Rattler even shook off his one interception late in the third quarter by leading a 52-yard touchdown drive to open the fourth, highlighted by a 17-yard, third-and-7 strike to Mims. Three plays later, Hall was in the end zone again and it was 34-17.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Red River crossing

The Sooners bus to Dallas next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas, the 117th meeting in the series.