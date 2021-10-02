No. 6 OU at Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Resilience on the road
The relocation of the Tulane opener had OU playing its first road game of the year Saturday. That signaled a hostile Kansas State crowd and a rough environment for a Sooners team that came in 4-0 but dealing with some issues.
OU’s 37-31 triumph was a testament to resilience as much as anything. The Sooners handled Bill Snyder Family Stadium fine. They dealt with the game’s momentum shifts very well. Spencer Rattler dealt with everything best of all, putting together his finest game of the season when his Sooners had to have it.
It wasn’t just OU’s quarterback, though. Kennedy Brooks ran hard to take the pressure off the passing game. Rattler’s line protected him firmly. Lincoln Riley’s increased use of H-back Jeremiah Hall paid off handsomely.
And while K-State managed 420 total yards, 320 off the arm of quarterback Skylar Thompson, OU did enough defensively to keep the Sooners ahead throughout the second half.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
K-State vs. the replay booth
Two big replay decisions in the second half helped protect OU’s victory.
The first came with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, right after K-State had scored to pull within 27-17. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman called an onside kick, and Ty Zentner appeared to execute it perfectly, dribbling it just past the 10-yard limit before recovering it at his own 45.
Officials reviewed whether the kickoff traveled 10 yards and correctly ruled it had. Riley exploded, got the referee’s attention and challenged for a second review, this time to determine whether Zentner had touched the kickoff twice and, in doing so, rendering the play illegal.
The replay in fact showed the ball graze Zentner’s heel right after his initial kickoff. Officials awarded OU possession, and while the Sooners didn’t drive to score they were able to burn valuable clock to protect their lead.
Replay No. 2 occurred early in the fourth quarter and the score still 27-17. On fourth-and-13 from the OU 48, Skylar Thompson rolled right and appeared to connect with Landry Weber for an 18-yard conversion at the 30.
The sprawling Weber got his hands on the pass to initially secure the catch, but then braced the catch against the turf as he tried to complete the play.
Officials overturned what was ruled a completion originally, turning the ball over to OU. The Sooners drove 52 yards to Jeremiah Hall’s touchdown, making the score 34-17 and inching OU closer to victory.
3. GAME MVP
Spencer Rattler
The stat line — 22-of-25 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — was very impressive. The individual impact plays en route to that line were most important.
Rattler’s 11-yard back-foot whip of a throw to Austin Stogner, released under pressure, set up OU’s first touchdown and a 10-7 lead. His 15-yard scramble helped launch an end-of-the-first-half drive to Gabe Brkic’s 27-yard field goal and 13-10 intermission lead.
Rattler was efficient in OU’s 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter. He was even better on OU’s 90-yard TD drive that followed.
On that one, Rattler hung in the pocket and led Marvin Mims across the middle for a catch-and-run gain of 40. He spotted Hall for 11 on a run-pass option after a roll right. He stood in against a K-State blitz and drilled a 20-yarder to Drake Stoops to convert third-and-14. And he rolled right to buy time, allowing Mike Woods to work free in the end zone, before zinging a 14-yard touchdown pass to extend OU’s lead to 27-10.
Rattler even shook off his one interception late in the third quarter by leading a 52-yard touchdown drive to open the fourth, highlighted by a 17-yard, third-and-7 strike to Mims. Three plays later, Hall was in the end zone again and it was 34-17.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Red River crossing
The Sooners bus to Dallas next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas, the 117th meeting in the series.
Riley went 4-1 against Tom Herman. Now he coaches against Steve Sarkisian, who is off to a 4-1 start in his first season in relief of the fired Herman. Texas improved to 4-1, and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference, with a 32-27 victory at TCU Saturday. Bijan Robinson rushed 35 times for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Robinson carried just five times in OU’s 53-45 quadruple-overtime win a year ago, the highest scoring Red River matchup in history. The Sooners will get a much heavier dose of the Big 12’s best running back Saturday in Dallas. They will get their first dose of Casey Thompson, the Texas quarterback who is 3-0 as starter since taking over for Hudson Card.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World