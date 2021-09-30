No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

For many of the players on Oklahoma’s roster, this will be the first “true” road game that they have played in, especially considering last year’s stadium limit was 25% for all games. How will the offense execute with a loud stadium, and how will the defense battle when adversity hits the team? It is an answer that fans — as well as coaches — are looking forward to discovering.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Spencer Rattler

When quarterbacks are doing well, they probably get too much credit. When things aren’t working well, they likely get too much criticism. The offensive line's play and a lack of a consistent run game have made life difficult for play calling and put the team in difficult situations. Rattler’s leadership will have to help the Sooners through this difficult spot.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

The season's strange mojo finally catches up with the Sooners. OU plays well enough to take a lead into the fourth quarter, but not so well that the lead is insurmountable. K-State rallies late and prevails at the gun, running its win streak against the Sooners to three.

KSU 27, OU 24

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

