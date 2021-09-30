 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments
editor's pick

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX-23

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Oklahoma 4-0, 1-0 Big 12; Kansas State 3-1, 0-1

Last meeting: K-State defeated OU 38-35 on Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 76-21-4

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: xxx

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

No trap game

It’s a typical question during this portion of the schedule — will OU overlook an opponent with Texas on the horizon? There will be no trap game this season, especially with the Sooners looking for improvement after four games. There’s little time to worry about the Longhorns when OU has plenty of things to fix for the second part of the season.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU roster vs. Snyder Family Stadium crowd

For many of the players on Oklahoma’s roster, this will be the first “true” road game that they have played in, especially considering last year’s stadium limit was 25% for all games. How will the offense execute with a loud stadium, and how will the defense battle when adversity hits the team? It is an answer that fans — as well as coaches — are looking forward to discovering.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Spencer Rattler

When quarterbacks are doing well, they probably get too much credit. When things aren’t working well, they likely get too much criticism. The offensive line's play and a lack of a consistent run game have made life difficult for play calling and put the team in difficult situations. Rattler’s leadership will have to help the Sooners through this difficult spot.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

The season's strange mojo finally catches up with the Sooners. OU plays well enough to take a lead into the fourth quarter, but not so well that the lead is insurmountable. K-State rallies late and prevails at the gun, running its win streak against the Sooners to three.

KSU 27, OU 24

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World 

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News