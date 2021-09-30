No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX-23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 4-0, 1-0 Big 12; Kansas State 3-1, 0-1
Last meeting: K-State defeated OU 38-35 on Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman
All-time series: OU leads 76-21-4
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
No trap game
It’s a typical question during this portion of the schedule — will OU overlook an opponent with Texas on the horizon? There will be no trap game this season, especially with the Sooners looking for improvement after four games. There’s little time to worry about the Longhorns when OU has plenty of things to fix for the second part of the season.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OU roster vs. Snyder Family Stadium crowd
For many of the players on Oklahoma’s roster, this will be the first “true” road game that they have played in, especially considering last year’s stadium limit was 25% for all games. How will the offense execute with a loud stadium, and how will the defense battle when adversity hits the team? It is an answer that fans — as well as coaches — are looking forward to discovering.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
QB Spencer Rattler
When quarterbacks are doing well, they probably get too much credit. When things aren’t working well, they likely get too much criticism. The offensive line's play and a lack of a consistent run game have made life difficult for play calling and put the team in difficult situations. Rattler’s leadership will have to help the Sooners through this difficult spot.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
The season's strange mojo finally catches up with the Sooners. OU plays well enough to take a lead into the fourth quarter, but not so well that the lead is insurmountable. K-State rallies late and prevails at the gun, running its win streak against the Sooners to three.
KSU 27, OU 24
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World