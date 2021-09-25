No. 4 OU 16, West Virginia 13: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

It’s been nearly a decade since OU had a defense capable of suffocating a Big 12 opponent quite as it did Saturday night. It might be more believable if the weather played a part, but it was a perfect night for offensive football. The Sooners still managed to keep West Virginia from sustaining drives for most of the night.

Third down: Game MVP

Gabe Brkic

The Sooners’ junior kicker hit field goals of 28, 35 and the game-winner from 30 yards. According to OU, it marked the first walk-off field goal in program history.

The Sooners haven’t had many games where its kicker was the offensive star in games they won. Brkic’s nine points were the difference.

OU’s last drive, which was the most explosive the offense looked during the game, was a setup for Brkic’s walk-off boot. The kicker is 8-for-10 this season. Through the first month of the season, the Sooners are going to rely on him this season. The last two games have been low-possession games.

Fourth Down: What’s next

First road test