No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Caleb Williams vs. Baylor defense

Baylor’s struggled at times with mobile quarterbacks. In five games, the Bears have allowed more than 50 rushing yards against an opposing quarterback. In last Saturday’s loss at TCU, former OU quarterback Chandler Morris rushed for 70 yards and threw for 461. Williams is averaging 9.3 yards per rush and has four of OU’s seven-longest rushes of the season (66, 59, 41 and 40 yards).

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Nik Bonitto

In 2019, during the Sooners’ record-setting comeback at Baylor, Bonitto made a game-sealing interception to secure the win. That game seemed to be a takeoff point for Bonitto, who has become a leader on the defense. This season, he has 28 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, which includes 5.0 sacks. Look for Bonitto to try to provide heat on Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: The Sooners must man up against Baylor's potent run game. One key: Kennedy Brooks out-rushing Bears counterpart Abram Smith. Another: OU's offense solving Dave Aranda, who has contained the Sooners the past two years coordinating LSU and coaching Baylor.

OU 31, Baylor 26

