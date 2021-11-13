No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor: Bears upset Sooners to put blow in College Football Playoff hopes

WACO, Texas – Oklahoma’s national championship dreams where likely damaged beyond repair on Saturday afternoon.
Baylor held OU to the lowest point total of the Lincoln Riley era and the Bears upset the Sooners 27-14 at McLane Stadium.
OU (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12) even tried a quarterback change. Spencer Rattler replaced a struggling Caleb Williams in the third quarter, but the former starter could not provide a spark.
Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak going back to last season was snapped. It also is the first time since 2014 that the Sooners has lost a game in November, a 23-game span.
Oklahoma was No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and needed quality wins to climb the ladder to college football’s playoff. This loss cripples their hopes.
Oklahoma took a 7-0 lead with 10:20 remaining before halftime when Caleb Williams scored on a 2-yard run. It was the only time the Sooner could claim the scoreboard.
Baylor (8-2, 5-2) responded with Gerry Bohanon’s 8-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton to tie the game at 7 with 4:44 remaining before intermission.
Isaiah Hankins’ connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Bears the lead for good. His 32-yarder with 11:49 left in the third quarter made it 10-7.
OU’s Gabe Brkic missed two field goals, which is the first time he’s misfired twice in the same game.
The Bears wrapped things up with two fourth-quarter drives, highlighted by Abram Smith’s 75-yard run. Bohanon’s 5-yard TD run made it 17-7. Bohanon added a 14-yard run to make it 24-7 with 3:57 left.
Kennedy Brooks’ 1-yard touchdown run made it 24-14 with 2:26 left. Williams reentered the game for OU to lead the final charge.
Oklahoma will host Iowa State next Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m.