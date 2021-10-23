No. 3 OU overcomes sluggish road start to beat Kansas 35-23

LAWRENCE, Kan.— Oklahoma was surprisingly in survival mode for much of Saturday’s game at Kansas.

The Jayhawks had the Sooners pinned for much of the Big 12 game before rallying for a 35-23 victory against KU.

Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) did not look like the nation’s third-ranked team for much of the contest. The Sooners didn’t take a lead until late in the third quarter and couldn’t relax until the final seconds ticked from the clock.

OU’s game-ending drive was aided by nifty improvising from quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Sooners faced fourth-and-1 on its own 46 with three minutes remaining. Brooks took a handoff and was stopped behind the line of scrimmage. Williams stripped his teammate of the ball and picked up the first down.

Oklahoma was able to run out the clock for the too-close-for-comfort victory.

The Sooners trailed 10-0 at halftime. The last time that had happened was in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl when they trailed 27-0 to Clemson at intermission. That bowl game was also the last contest before Lincoln Riley was introduced as the offensive coordinator the next season.

OU settled and scored five touchdown drives on its five possessions during the second half.