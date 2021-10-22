No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

NO. 3 OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS
11 a.m. Saturday, Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 7-0, 4-0 Big 12; Kansas 1-5, 0-3
Last meeting: OU defeated KU 62-9 on Nov. 7, 2020 in Norman
All-time series: OU leads 78-27-6
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp 65°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
What happens if Rattler enters the game?
If Oklahoma creates a big lead against the Jayhawks — the Sooners enter as five-touchdown favorites — then backup quarterback Spencer Rattler will be expected to enter the game. How will he handle any playing time, especially after being benched for Caleb Williams? Will it be business as usual? Rattler was the starter in last year’s 62-9 win over the Jayhawks.
Second down | Key matchup
OU vs. complacency
The race through a schedule with nine straight weeks of football continues with Saturday’s game. The Sooners will host Texas Tech next week before enjoying a bye week. OU should easily handle the Jayhawks but it will be important not to just go through the motions in the Big 12 contest. This is an opportunity for the defense to build some confidence and the offense to work on execution under Williams.
Third down | Player to watch
DB Billy Bowman
The true freshman got a start at cornerback against TCU last weekend. With the injury situation, will he be planted at the spot again? Or will he get to move back to his more natural position at nickel? Bowman has made significant progress in his first season. Can that continue while playing multiple positions?
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Sooners turn to backups in rout
From Guerin Emig: OU keeps Caleb Williams sharp and keeps Kennedy Brooks healthy, involving Brooks backup Eric Gray and Williams backup Spencer Rattler in the process.
Sooners 54, Jayhawks 10