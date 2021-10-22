 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments
editor's pick

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 19, 2021 video. Sooners head coach talks about when he chooses to substitute backups for starters and more. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

NO. 3 OKLAHOMA AT KANSAS

11 a.m. Saturday, Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Oklahoma 7-0, 4-0 Big 12; Kansas 1-5, 0-3

Last meeting: OU defeated KU 62-9 on Nov. 7, 2020 in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 78-27-6

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp 65°

Four downs

First down | Top storyline

What happens if Rattler enters the game?

If Oklahoma creates a big lead against the Jayhawks — the Sooners enter as five-touchdown favorites — then backup quarterback Spencer Rattler will be expected to enter the game. How will he handle any playing time, especially after being benched for Caleb Williams? Will it be business as usual? Rattler was the starter in last year’s 62-9 win over the Jayhawks.

Second down | Key matchup

OU vs. complacency

The race through a schedule with nine straight weeks of football continues with Saturday’s game. The Sooners will host Texas Tech next week before enjoying a bye week. OU should easily handle the Jayhawks but it will be important not to just go through the motions in the Big 12 contest. This is an opportunity for the defense to build some confidence and the offense to work on execution under Williams.

Third down | Player to watch

DB Billy Bowman

The true freshman got a start at cornerback against TCU last weekend. With the injury situation, will he be planted at the spot again? Or will he get to move back to his more natural position at nickel? Bowman has made significant progress in his first season. Can that continue while playing multiple positions?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

Sooners turn to backups in rout

From Guerin Emig: OU keeps Caleb Williams sharp and keeps Kennedy Brooks healthy, involving Brooks backup Eric Gray and Williams backup Spencer Rattler in the process.

Sooners 54, Jayhawks 10

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News