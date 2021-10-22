No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Second down | Key matchup

OU vs. complacency

The race through a schedule with nine straight weeks of football continues with Saturday’s game. The Sooners will host Texas Tech next week before enjoying a bye week. OU should easily handle the Jayhawks but it will be important not to just go through the motions in the Big 12 contest. This is an opportunity for the defense to build some confidence and the offense to work on execution under Williams.

Third down | Player to watch

DB Billy Bowman

The true freshman got a start at cornerback against TCU last weekend. With the injury situation, will he be planted at the spot again? Or will he get to move back to his more natural position at nickel? Bowman has made significant progress in his first season. Can that continue while playing multiple positions?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

Sooners turn to backups in rout

From Guerin Emig: OU keeps Caleb Williams sharp and keeps Kennedy Brooks healthy, involving Brooks backup Eric Gray and Williams backup Spencer Rattler in the process.

Sooners 54, Jayhawks 10

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.