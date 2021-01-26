No. 24 Sooners upset No. 5 Texas for second consecutive win over top 10 opponent

AUSTIN, Texas – The basketball game’s final horn was music to the ears of Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
The visiting Sooners weathered a late comeback attempt to defeat No. 5 Texas 80-79 inside the Erwin Center.
No. 24 Oklahoma defeated its second straight top 10 opponent, increased its winning streak to four games and continued its rise in the Big 12 standings.
“It was a big-time battle with some big-time plays,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It feels great. I’m proud of the guys and happy for the guys that we hung on and got in the right column.”
The Sooners (10-4 overall, 6-3 in Big 12) led 78-70 with 3:37 remaining when the Longhorns began their frantic comeback.
Texas scored seven straight points – capped by Matt Coleman’s layup with 37 seconds remaining — to make it a 78-77 lead.
Austin Reaves hit two free throws to increase the lead to 80-77 and, after two Texas free throws, the Sooners intercepted a full-court pass on the final play to secure the final margin of victory.
“We didn’t have a lot going quite frankly. We were kind of searching and a little bit of wanting the clock to run out, instead of locking in there and guarding them like we need to,” Kruger said.
The Longhorns were hit hard with COVID issues. Head coach Shaka Smart’s positive test kept him from the Erwin Center.
Starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims as well as reserve Brock Cunningham were unavailable as well as Texas only had eight scholarship players available for the contest.
The lack of depth at crunch time showed. The Longhorns had three players foul out and two others finished with four fouls each.
OU led 43-34 at halftime. A 13-0 run started by a Reaves jump shot and concluded by De’Vion Harmon’s 3-pointer gave the Sooners a 19-14 lead midway through the first half.
“We really just stuck to what we were going to do and it all fell into place,” said Reaves, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “We listened to coach and his game plan. We stuck to that and executed it better.”
Harmon ended with 13 points, Umoja Gibson had 12 and Elijah Harkless 11 to pace the Sooners. Kai Jones had 15 for the Horns.
“Just really happy for a lot of the guys individually, who are doing a great job. They’re playing their roles, they’re playing their minutes, picking each other up and supporting each other and celebrating who goes into the ball game,” Kruger said. “They are doing a really good job of playing their minutes well. And yeah, they are playing with confidence. It’s a string of top-10 teams here, so you need to be playing with confidence. I’m certainly happy for the guys to get another one out on the road.”
OU beat then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday. They will host No. 9 Alabama in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest. Tipoff is 11 a.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center.