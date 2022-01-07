No. 23 Sooners head to Kansas with eyes on rebounding from second loss this season

No. 23 Oklahoma at Kansas

4 p.m. Saturday, Lawrence, Kansas

ESPN+, KTBZ-1430

Records: Oklahoma 12-2, 1-1 Big 12; Kansas 9-1, 0-0

Three storylines

Rallying back: The Sooners will look to recover from Wednesday’s 81-71 loss against No. 12 Iowa State, which ended a nine-game winning streak. OU will also look for another league road win, after opening Big 12 play with a victory at Texas Tech.

Still scoring: Oklahoma has the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12 (88.4 points per game) and is ranked second nationally in that category. OU’s Taylor Robertson (18.7 ppg) and Madi Williams (18.3) are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Big 12 for scoring.

Scouting Kansas: The Jayhawks haven’t played a game since a 68-55 road win over Wichita State on Dec. 21. COVID canceled a home game against Northwestern State and postponed league games at TCU and against West Virginia. KU has won all seven home games this season and averages 81.4 points per home contest.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.