No. 23 Sooners carry six-game winning streak into marquee matchup against Florida

No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Florida

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2

Oklahoma 9-1, Florida 11-1

Three storylines

Jordan Jam: Oklahoma is taking part in the Jumpman Invitational hosted by Jordan, a four-school inaugural event featuring programs which are Jordan Brand schools. Joining OU and Florida is Michigan and North Carolina.

Downtown success: OU’s Taylor Robertson has made a 3-pointer in 52 consecutive games, which is a streak that dates back to Feb. 21, 2021. If the senior makes a trey against Florida, she would tie her own Big 12 record of 53 straight contests with a 3-pointer.

Star from the bench: Skylar Vann, the Big 12’s reigning Sixth Player of the Year, is one of only two players in the country to average 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds without a start while playing less than 20 minutes a game this season.