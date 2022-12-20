 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | OKLAHOMA

No. 23 Sooners carry six-game winning streak into marquee matchup against Florida

Jennie Baranczyk coaching from sideline during Baylor road game

Oklahoma Jennie Baranczyk's team has won six straight games and, during that stretch, the average margin of victory has been 22 points. 

 Rod Aydelotte, AP

No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Florida

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2

Oklahoma 9-1, Florida 11-1

Three storylines

Jordan Jam: Oklahoma is taking part in the Jumpman Invitational hosted by Jordan, a four-school inaugural event featuring programs which are Jordan Brand schools. Joining OU and Florida is Michigan and North Carolina.

Downtown success: OU’s Taylor Robertson has made a 3-pointer in 52 consecutive games, which is a streak that dates back to Feb. 21, 2021. If the senior makes a trey against Florida, she would tie her own Big 12 record of 53 straight contests with a 3-pointer.

Star from the bench: Skylar Vann, the Big 12’s reigning Sixth Player of the Year, is one of only two players in the country to average 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds without a start while playing less than 20 minutes a game this season.

Dec. 20, 2022 video. The Sooners will face the Florida State Seminoles. Video by Eric Bailey/Tulsa World

