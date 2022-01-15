No. 23 OU women roll past TCU

NORMAN — Madi Williams scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 23 Oklahoma rolled to a 100-71 win over TCU on Saturday.
The Sooners (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) made 11 of 25 3-pointers and shot 54% overall for their best start in league play in six years.
The performance was even more impressive with Taylor Robertson, who became the league's all-time 3-point shooter in the last game, going just 2 of 6 behind the arc and standout freshman guard Kelbie Washington missing the game for health and safety protocols. Robertson, who is shooting 50% behind the arc, has 396 3s in her career.
Navaeh Tot stepped into the starting lineup and scored 16 points, as did Liz Scott, a career-high for both. Skylar Vann added 20, just two short of the career-high she had in Wednesday's win over No. 14 Baylor. Tot was 7-of-8 shooting with six assists, matching Robertson.
Tavy Diggs scored 16 points and Lauren Heard 15 for the Horned Frogs (5-8, 1-3).
The Sooners shot 56% (18 of 32) in the first half, steadily building a 49-33 lead. The Horned Frogs shot just 38% (13 of 34). Scott and Vann had 11 points each and Williams 10 on 5-for-5 shooting with eight rebounds.
Oklahoma, which plays at West Virginia on Wednesday, had point totals of 24, 25, 26 and 25 in the four quarters and made 8, 10, 9 and 10 field goals.
NO. 23 OU 100, TCU 71
TCU (5-8, 1-3): Adika 3-8 1-2 8, Berry 4-10 1-2 11, Diggs 8-15 0-0 16, Heard 4-13 7-8 15, Jackson 1-4 3-4 5, Yummy Morris 4-7 1-2 9, Patricia Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Mokwuah 1-1 1-2 3, Germond 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-5 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-4 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-70 14-20 71
OKLAHOMA (15-2, 4-1): Scott 6-9 4-7 16, Robertson 2-8 0-0 6, Tot 7-8 0-0 16, Tucker 2-5 4-4 9, Williams 9-11 2-2 21, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, Vann 7-15 4-4 20, Perkins 3-3 0-0 9, Svoboda 1-3 1-2 3, White 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-69 15-21 100
TCU;15;18;23;15;—;71
OU;24;25;26;25;—;100
3-Point Goals: TCU 3-20 (Adika 1-4, Berry 2-4, Heard 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Holmes 0-5, Manumaleuga 0-3, Bradley 0-1), OU 11-25 (Robertson 2-6, Tot 2-3, Tucker 1-3, Williams 1-1, Gregory 0-4, Vann 2-5, Perkins 3-3). Assists: TCU 13 (Heard 3), OU 24 (Robertson 6). Fouled Out: Oklahoma, Scott. Rebounds: TCU 32 (Adika 5-8), OU 32 (Vann 3-6). Total Fouls: TCU 21, OU 19. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,460.