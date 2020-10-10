No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Season saver at the Cotton Bowl

After two late losses in two weeks had the Sooners 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference and had their fans wondering how bad this could get, OU came to Dallas. Nearly five hours later, they had secured a 53-45 victory that kept their season in one piece.

The Sooners led Saturday’s game 31-17 until the final five minutes of regulation. Texas sent it to the first overtime with a touchdown with 14 seconds left. Had OU blown this game, on top of what happened against Kansas State and Iowa State? Mercy.

The Sooners bowed up and scored touchdowns in the first two overtimes, lived through Gabe Brkic’s missed 31-yard field goal try in the third, then won the thing on Tre Brown’s end zone interception in the fourth.

OU still has a steep hill to climb at 1-2 in the league. But it should be a little easier to keep trudging thanks to what happened in the Cotton Bowl.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

The Sooners vs. exhaustion