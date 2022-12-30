 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 20 Sooners open Big 12 play with road trip to West Virginia

Taylor Robertson makes a pass against Texas

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson has made 476 3-pointers and is just 21 3-pointers from tying the NCAA record for 3-pointers made in a career.

 Garett Fisbeck

No. 20 Oklahoma at West Virginia

1 p.m. Saturday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W. Va.

ESPN+

Oklahoma 10-1 (0-0 Big 12); West Virginia 9-2 (0-0)

Three storylines

Opening up: Oklahoma opens Big 12 play at West Virginia. The Sooners have been picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll. OU will take a seven-game winning streak to West Virginia and has won each contest by an average of 22.5 points during that stretch.

Looking for continued success: The Sooners have won five straight games in Morgantown and have taken eight of 10 contests from the Mountaineers. West Virginia will test OU’s offensive attack, which is getting a league-best 87.5 points per contest. The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 and rank fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 50.3 points per game.

Still climbing: Taylor Robertson has now connected on 476 career 3-pointers, which ranks second all-time in NCAA history. The record is Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who made 497 3-pointers during her Ohio State career. Robertson’s mark has come in 128 games played. Mitchell’s record took 139 games to reach.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

