West Virginia at No. 20 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV/Radio: ESPN+; Sooner Radio Network

Records: West Virginia 14-6, 5-4 Big 12; OU 17-4, 7-2

Three storylines

High-scoring show: The Sooners set a program record for points in regulation of a Big 12 game Tuesday night in OU's 101-78 win over TCU at Lloyd Noble Center, led by a season-high 26 points from redshirt senior Madi Williams.

Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners enter Saturday as the nation's No. 3 offense scoring averaging 86.1 points per game behind 20.4 assists per contest that also rank third in the country.

Three-point shooting: OU went 14-of-26 from 3-point range in their 98-77 win over West Virginia on Dec. 31, 2022, one of eight occasions in which the Sooners have knocked down 10 or more 3-pointers in a game this season.

Since Baranczyk's arrival for the 2021-22 campaign, OU ranks fourth nationally with 24 games of 10-plus 3-pointers.

Surging Mountaineers: West Virginia comes to Norman with wins from five of its last seven games dating back to a Jan. 7 victory at Kansas State. The Mountaineers arrive with the Big 12's top scoring defense (58.0 points per game) and a league-best turnover margin of 7.25.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World