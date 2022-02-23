 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 20 OU women start fast, romp past TCU
Women: No. 20 Oklahoma 92, TCU 57

Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 17 points to lead No. 20 Oklahoma in a 92-57 rout of TCU on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 51-25 lead at halftime.

With two minutes left in the first half, TCU's Michelle Berry was ejected after receiving a technical foul for throwing several elbows toward OU's Kennady Tucker while holding the ball at the top of the key. Oklahoma's Madi Williams, who had already hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts, was issued a technical foul and ejected for leaving the Sooners' bench.

The Sooners (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) hit 33 of 67 shots (49.3%) from the field, including 15 of 36 (41.7%) from long range. The Oklahoma bench scored 50 of the team's 92 points.

Vann hit 3-of-4 from distance and Gabby Gregory 3-of-8 to add 13 points, Nydia Lampkin added 12 points. Williams finished with 12 points and Taylor Robertson and Liz Scott each contributed 11 points.

Kayla Mokwuah finished with 22 points to lead TCU (6-18, 2-13). Tavy Diggs added 13 points.

Oklahoma returns home to play host to Kansas State Saturday. 

