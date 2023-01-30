No. 20 Oklahoma welcomes TCU to Lloyd Noble Center; free admission on Fan Appreciation Night

TCU at No. 20 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

TCU 6-14, 0-9 in Big 12; Oklahoma 16-4, 6-3

Three storylines

* Come one, come all: Admission will be free to Tuesday’s game, which is Fan Appreciation Night. OU enters trying to snap a two-game losing streak. After the contest, Taylor Robertson will be recognized for breaking the NCAA career 3-point record over the weekend.

* Consistency matters: Oklahoma and Vermont are the only two schools to start the same five players in every game this season – Nevaeh Tot, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams, Liz Scott and Robertson. The five have a combined 462 career starts. Robertson needs four more starts to break Danielle Robinson’s program record of 140.

* Even more consistency: OU has the nation’s third-best offense for scoring (85.4 points per game) and assists (20.4 per game). OU’s 1.27 assist/turnover ratio ranked No. 13 nationally. The team’s 8.9 3-pointers per game ranked 10th nationally.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World