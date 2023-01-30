 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 20 Oklahoma welcomes TCU to Lloyd Noble Center; free admission on Fan Appreciation Night

Nevaeh Tot versus Baylor dribbling the basketball

Oklahoma's Nevaeh Tot and her teammates Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams, Liz Scott and Taylor Robertson have started each game this season.

 Garett Fisbeck, Associated Press

TCU at No. 20 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

TCU 6-14, 0-9 in Big 12; Oklahoma 16-4, 6-3

Three storylines

* Come one, come all: Admission will be free to Tuesday’s game, which is Fan Appreciation Night. OU enters trying to snap a two-game losing streak. After the contest, Taylor Robertson will be recognized for breaking the NCAA career 3-point record over the weekend.

* Consistency matters: Oklahoma and Vermont are the only two schools to start the same five players in every game this season – Nevaeh Tot, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams, Liz Scott and Robertson. The five have a combined 462 career starts. Robertson needs four more starts to break Danielle Robinson’s program record of 140.

* Even more consistency: OU has the nation’s third-best offense for scoring (85.4 points per game) and assists (20.4 per game). OU’s 1.27 assist/turnover ratio ranked No. 13 nationally. The team’s 8.9 3-pointers per game ranked 10th nationally.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

"I'd rather come watch this than the football team." Sooners fans are discovering the dominant women's gymnastics team. Eli and Eric also give updates on OU's basketball teams and football.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

