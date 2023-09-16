Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dillon Gabriel suffered two frustrating losses in his previous matchups with the University of Tulsa, but was nearly flawless in leading No. 19 Oklahoma’s 66-17 rout over the Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon.

Gabriel, whose two previous starts against Tulsa came when he was with Central Florida, completed 28 of 31 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns before a sellout crowd of 30,855 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Nic Anderson scored on all three of his receptions and Drake Stoops had eight catches with two TDs as the Sooners improved to 3-0.

The Sooners intercepted five passes, including three off TU starting quarterback Roman Fuller as they took a 28-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Cardell Williams subbed in for Fuller and tossed a pair of second-quarter TDs that cut OU’s lead to 38-14 going into halftime.

TU (1-2) opened the third quarter with Chase Meyer’s 21-yard field goal, but OU answered with Gabriel’s 42-yard TD strike to Anderson.

OU scored its most points in the series since an 80-0 win in 1917.