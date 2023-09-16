Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma celebrated on Route 66 with an appropriate offensive outburst on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 19 Sooners put the hammer down with an impressive 66-17 victory at Tulsa to wrap up the 2023 nonconference schedule unscathed.

As the sellout crowd filtered onto 11th Street - home of the historic thoroughfare - the crimson-and-cream clad fans probably felt similar enthusiasm after last year’s 3-0 start. But what makes this season different? Remember, OU would only win three of its final 10 contests in 2022.

“I do think it is different. You’re going to avoid the same result? I don’t know,” Sooners second-year coach Brent Venables said from a cramped, steamy room inside the bowels of Chapman Stadium.

“That will be determined by how our guys stay determined and stay committed and stay focused and not get distracted and not get bored with doing the little things over and over and over. “

Venables held up a sheet of paper with markings all over it. He smiled when explaining all the listed improvements needed from a defense which just registered five interceptions – something that hadn’t been accomplished at OU by 2002.

“I do feel like we’ve got a better edge. I think we have more maturity. I think we have a better football IQ. I think we have, again, more competitive depth,” Venables said, repeating two words that will be interlocked with Team 129. “And again, hunger, a chip on our shoulder — all those things to perform better than we did a year ago. But every team’s different. I’m really excited. I really like this football team and they’re a fun group of guys. They’re close with each other and that doesn’t always mean you’re going to win but I do believe that we've got a different level of depth and a different level of overall commitment.

“Again, we had good leadership last year. We just didn't have enough. I think we've got more guys who are capable of winning and more guys who are capable of leading.”

OU’s offensive leader is Dillon Gabriel, a fifth-year senior who is making difficult throws simply look routine. For the second time in three games this season, he only had three incompletions. He completed 28-of-31 passes for 421 yards and five touchdown passes.

His completion percentage (90.3%) set a single-game school record by one player with a minimum 25 attempts. The previous mark was 88.2% by Landry Jones in 2010.

“He was accurate. I thought he made really good decisions,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “And did a really nice job playing through all of his progressions and then taking the first one when he had the first one. So was proud of him for that.”

Gabriel is remaining humble and said he’s not getting lost in his statistics.

“Unfortunately, there’s no time for that. Maybe down the road,” Gabriel said. “For me, I’m just focusing on being better. Be great for this team. Be a great leader, be a great teammate. I look at as an opportunity to look back at what we missed and continue to get better at that.

“All it takes is the W for me.”

The Sooners didn’t make one pass attempt that was 20 yards in last week’s 28-11 win over SMU. Against the Golden Hurricane, OU completed nine pass plays that covered that distance.

Three of those were touchdown throws to Nic Anderson, who became the first freshman in school history to have three scoring receptions in a single game. His TDs covered 28, 42 and 50 yards.

He’s a sibling of former OU running back Rodney Anderson, who was a proud big brother.

“It was crazy. I feel so blessed right now. And a lot of my family is here this game, just adds a little bit of sweetness to the whole thing. Like, half of my family is from Tulsa,” Nic Anderson said. “Rodney’s here, too, yep. And his wife. So, always good to play in front of him.

“I mean, it’s crazy. I can see it in his face. He’s just real proud of me, being in his shoes, and it sounded like I am.”

Unleashing the passing attack was the goal. That was evident when Gabriel connected with Andrel Anthony for 55 yards on OU’s first offensive snap, followed by a 34-yard touchdown throw to Jalil Farooq on the next play.

It was only the second time in OU history that three players had more than 100 receiving yards. Farooq ended with 126 yards, Anderson had 120 and Anthony finished with 112. It also happened in 2012 against Oklahoma State (Jalen Saunders had 162, Justin Brown 146 and Kenny Stills 103).

There are still some adjustments to make with the run game. OU ended with 119 rushing yards, with Jovantae Barnes ended with a game-high 68 yards. Tawee Walker, who had 21 carries last week, didn’t have a rush against TU.

“Yeah we want to have great balance. I know we didn't have great balance today obviously but we want to be incredibly balanced,” Venables said. “With the way it happened today, again, threw it around a little more than probably normal. But felt like we wanted to again be aggressive, be able to go make plays down the field. And we were able to.”

In that end, it’s hard to argue with an Oklahoma attack that finished with 66 points, 595 yards of total offense and eight touchdown drives.