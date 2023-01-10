 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 19 Sooners head to Texas Tech looking to maintain offensive firepower

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams passing the ball

Oklahoma's Madi Williams will try to lead the Sooners to a road victory at Texas Tech.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

No. 19 Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7 p.m. Wednesday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

ESPN+

Oklahoma 12-2, 2-1 in Big 12; Texas Tech 13-3, 1-2

Three storylines

* Big-time scorer: Ana Llanusa has been an offensive weapon for the Sooners since Big 12 play started on New Year’s Eve. The senior guard has posted three consecutive 20-plus game and leads the league by averaging 25.0 points per conference game.

* Solid resume: Oklahoma has played one of the nation’s toughest commercial and has wins over five NCAA Tournament teams from last year: BYU, UT-Arlington, Ole Miss, Florida and Iowa State. The Sooners are a Big 12-best 5-2 agaisnt top 100 teams in the latest NET.

* Chasing a record: Madi Williams only needs two assists to become the first player in school history to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in their career. She joined Courtney Paris, Phylesha Whaley and Molly McGuire as players with 2,000 points and 850 rebounds.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

