No. 19 Oklahoma women fall as Kansas recovers to win conference finale

NORMAN (AP) — No. 19 Oklahoma overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to take the lead in the final minutes, only to see Kansas put on a late run to pull out a 73-67 win on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Aniya Thomas shot 8-of-11 from the field and scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Jayhawks, and Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points.

Jackson was 7-of-11 shooting and finished with six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals for Kansas (20-8, 11-7 Big 12). Zakiyah Franklin added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The teams, which earned first-round byes in next week's conference tournament, play again Friday in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Jayhawks ended a three-game skid and snapped No. 4 seed Oklahoma's three-game win streak.

Madi Williams made a layup to cap a string of 10 straight points by the Sooners and give them a 64-62 lead — their first of the second half — with 2:37 to play, but Jackson answered with a layup and Holly Kersgieter followed with another before Jackson blocked a 3-point shot by Skylar Vann and Ionna Chatzileonti scored to make it 68-64 with 1:11 left.

Vann hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four steals for Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12). The rest of the Sooners shot 27.9% (19 of 68).

Franklin made a layup to give Kansas a 36-35 lead and spark a 10-0 run to close the second quarter that was capped by back-to-back layups by Jackson and gave the Jayhawks a nine-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma went scoreless for four-plus minutes as Kansas used a 7-0 spurt to take its biggest lead, 54-41, with 3:29 left in the third quarter.

Taylor Robertson added 14 points for Oklahoma, which missed six of its last seven field-goal attempts. Williams, who went into the game averaging a team-high 18 points per game, scored a season-low eight points on 4-of-17 shooting but grabbed nine rebounds.

KANSAS 73, No. 19 OKLAHOMA 67

KANSAS (20-8): Chatzileonti 1-10 3-4 5, Jackson 7-11 4-5 18, Brosseau 2-5 0-0 5, Franklin 5-12 1-2 12, Kersgieter 2-13 2-4 6, Jessen 1-2 0-0 2, Prater 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 8-11 2-4 19, Eltayeb 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 28-70 14-21 73

OKLAHOMA (23-7): Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Robertson 5-15 2-3 14, Tot 3-6 0-0 8, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 4-17 0-0 8, Lampkin 3-6 0-0 6, Gregory 1-5 0-0 2, Vann 6-11 1-2 17, Washington 2-10 3-4 9, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-79 6-9 67

Kansas;18;26;11;18;--;73

Oklahoma;23;12;15;17;--;67

3-point goals: Kansas 3-19 (Chatzileonti 0-1, Brosseau 1-4, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 0-6, Prater 0-1, Thomas 1-3, Eltayeb 0-1), Oklahoma 11-40 (Robertson 2-9, Tot 2-4, Tucker 1-4, Williams 0-6, Lampkin 0-1, Gregory 0-4, Vann 4-7, Washington 2-5). Assists: Kansas 11 (Franklin 3, Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3), Oklahoma 17 (Robertson 4, Tucker 4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Kansas 46 (Chatzileonti 10), Oklahoma 47 (Williams 9). Total fouls: Kansas 10, Oklahoma 18. A: 3,104.