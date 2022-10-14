No. 19 Kansas at OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Sooners’ Week 4 matchup

No. 19 Kansas at OU

11 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: OU 3-3, 0-3 Big 12, Kansas 5-1, 2-1

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Kansas 35-23 on Oct. 13, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas

All-time series: OU leads 79-27-6

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Sooners come home in dire need of a win

Sitting .500 midway through Brent Venables’ debut season, OU’s 23-year bowl appearance streak is in jeopardy. The path to a 24th straight postseason game starts with the 19th-ranked Jayhawks in Week 7.

“It's one of our last three home games for the season,” Venables said this week. “We're sitting at 3-3. We've got a chance to have a strong finish. People are going to remember this team by how we finish.

While the Sooners expect quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol) to return Saturday, Kansas will likely be without junior passer Jalon Daniels, who left the Jayhawks’ Week 6 loss to TCU with a shoulder injury. Senior Jason Bean is expected to start in his place.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Sooners defense vs Kansas quarterback(s)

At the center of OU’s first three-game skid since 1998 is a defense that’s fallen flat in conference play.

OU has allowed its opponent 275 or more rushing yards in each of its three league defeats to Kansas State, TCU and Texas. The 145 points the Sooners have conceded over that span are more than OU has given up over any three-game stretch since 1997. And before their losses to TCU and Texas on the last two Saturdays, the Sooners had never taken back-to-back defeats of 30 or more points in program history.

In Week 7, the Sooners may be spared the challenge of facing Daniels, the Jayhawks’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback. Instead, they’ll likely see the speedy Jason Bean, who threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns in relief of Daniels last week against TCU.

For another week, OU’s fortunes hinge heavily on how it handles an opposing quarterback.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Dillon Gabriel

Last weekend’s offensive performance at the Cotton Bowl showed just how integral Dillon Gabriel is to the Sooners. OU completed only nine passes and lined up in the wildcat formation 20-plus times without him.

Barring any setbacks, both Gabriel and Venables expect the fourth-year passer to be cleared to return from concussion protocol in Week 7, placing the key back in the ignition of the Sooners’ offense.

The last time he lined up under center — before a hit to the head from linebacker Jamoi Hodge forced his exit at TCU in Week 5 — Gabriel completed only 7-of-16 passes, spurring questions over his accuracy and obscuring his clean record of 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions this fall. Back on Saturday, Gabriel’s accuracy will be under the microscope once again with the Sooners in need of a win in Week 7.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From columnist Guerin Emig: Is it enough that Dillon Gabriel is in line to return, and that Kansas whirlwind Jalon Daniels is in line to watch from the sidelines with an injured shoulder? Not quite. Not with KU backup QB Jason Bean capable of inflicting further damage on OU's droopy defense.

Jayhawks 39, Sooners 37