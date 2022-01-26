No. 18 Sooner women rebound with big Bedlam victory

NORMAN – Oklahoma discovered Bedlam basketball was a perfect remedy for a rare loss.
The No. 18 Sooners never trailed and defeated rival Oklahoma State 84-58 on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. It is OU’s largest margin of victory over the Cowgirls since a 95-62 win over the Cowgirls on March 7, 2010.
It was a much-needed rebound game for OU, which lost 94-65 at Kansas State on Sunday.
“I’m just really proud of the way that this team bounced back,” said Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk, whose team improved to 17-3 overall and 6-2 in league. “We talked a lot before this game about not knowing how we would respond. It wasn’t as if every minute was perfect and really pretty. But it was gritty and it was tough and it was together. I was really, really proud of us today.
“It’s fun to be able to do that on your home floor.”
OU’s Liz Scott finished with a career-high 22 points and added six rebounds to pace the Sooners. Her previous career high was 16 points which occurred four games ago.
It’s been a steady rise this season for the junior who missed last year after appearing in only seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Scott said her confidence came early in the first quarter. The Sooners jumped out to a 13-4 lead to start the contest and never faced the bad side of the scoreboard.
“Madi (Williams) told me she was going to be looking for me to post up and that’s what I did,” Scott said. “I was just being aggressive. Having the confidence to score really helped me as well.”
Scott did plenty of damage on the free-throw line. She connected on 10 of 12 charity shots.
OU ended the first quarter with seven straight points to lead 26-15 after 10 minutes. The Sooners used a 12-3 run before intermission to enter the locker room up 42-28.
OSU (6-11, 1-7) scored the first eight points of the second half to make the game more manageable, but a 10-1 run by the Sooners made it 52-37 with 2:44 to play.
The Cowgirls never got closer than a dozen points the rest of the way.
“Oklahoma’s got a good team,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “They score a lot of different ways with a lot of different people. You get locked up guarding (Taylor) Robertson and Madi Williams, who I thought we did a decent job on. I would have taken those numbers to start the night.
“Liz Scott just pretty much bullied us all night long. She was really good tonight. She was very physical. She was very strong inside.”
OSU ended with a season-high 23 turnovers. OU was able to exchange the takeaways into 20 points.
The Sooners welcomed guard Kelbie Washington back into the lineup. She’d missed the past three games due to health and safety protocols. She ended with two points, six assists and two steals.
Williams finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Skylar Vann had a dozen points to help OU snap a four-game losing streak to OSU.
The Cowgirls was led by Lauren Fields’ 12 points.
Oklahoma will host No. 9 Texas on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. OSU will entertain Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday.
No. 18 Oklahoma 84, Oklahoma St. 58
|Oklahoma St.
|15
|13
|18
|12
|—
|58
|Oklahoma
|26
|16
|17
|25
|—
|84
OKLAHOMA ST.: Collins 5-13 1-5 11, De Lapp 3-4 3-4 9, Fields 4-17 1-4 12, Keys 1-7 2-4 4, Notoa 2-10 2-2 7, James 4-8 1-2 9, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 3-4 0-0 6, Boyd 0-4 0-0 0, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 10-21 58
OKLAHOMA: Scott 6-10 10-12 22, Robertson 3-7 2-3 9, Tot 3-6 0-0 7, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 5-9 3-6 13, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-1 2-2 2, Vann 5-9 2-3 12, Washington 2-6 2-2 6, Perkins 3-4 0-0 8, Svoboda 1-2 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 21-28 84
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 4-24 (Fields 3-10, Keys 0-5, Notoa 1-5, James 0-2, Boyd 0-2), Oklahoma 5-16 (Robertson 1-5, Tot 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Vann 0-1, Washington 0-1, Perkins 2-3, White 0-1). Assists: Oklahoma St. 14 (Fields 4), Oklahoma 15 (Washington 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 44 (Collins 9), Oklahoma 41 (Williams 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 19, Oklahoma 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,668.