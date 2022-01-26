No. 18 Sooner women rebound with big Bedlam victory

Scott said her confidence came early in the first quarter. The Sooners jumped out to a 13-4 lead to start the contest and never faced the bad side of the scoreboard.

“Madi (Williams) told me she was going to be looking for me to post up and that’s what I did,” Scott said. “I was just being aggressive. Having the confidence to score really helped me as well.”

Scott did plenty of damage on the free-throw line. She connected on 10 of 12 charity shots.

OU ended the first quarter with seven straight points to lead 26-15 after 10 minutes. The Sooners used a 12-3 run before intermission to enter the locker room up 42-28.

OSU (6-11, 1-7) scored the first eight points of the second half to make the game more manageable, but a 10-1 run by the Sooners made it 52-37 with 2:44 to play.

The Cowgirls never got closer than a dozen points the rest of the way.

“Oklahoma’s got a good team,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “They score a lot of different ways with a lot of different people. You get locked up guarding (Taylor) Robertson and Madi Williams, who I thought we did a decent job on. I would have taken those numbers to start the night.