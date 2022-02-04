No. 18 Oklahoma faces West Virginia aiming for 20th win this season

West Virginia at No. 18 Oklahoma
3 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bally Sports Oklahoma
Records: West Virginia 11-8, 4-5 Big 12; Oklahoma 19-3, 8-2
Three storylines
More than basketball: Oklahoma has won three straight games and seven of the past eight contests heading into Saturday’s meeting against visiting West Virginia.
It is the annual Play4Kay Pink Game which raises money to fight cancer via the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. OU has committed to the Play4Kay Free Throw Challenge, where fans can donate a dollar amount for every made free throw made by the Sooners in February.
Hitting free throws: The Sooners have made big strides at the free-throw line this season. OU has shot and made the second-most free throws nationally this season. The only school with more shots and makes from the charity stripe this season is Troy.
Aiming for 20: With a victory, Oklahoma would hit 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. OU also is aiming to move to 9-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
