 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 18 Oklahoma faces West Virginia aiming for 20th win this season
0 Comments
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 18 Oklahoma faces West Virginia aiming for 20th win this season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Liz Scott celebrates win over Texas

Oklahoma forward Liz Scott (34) has made last-second, game-winning shots in back-to-back wins over then-No. 9 Texas and No. 9 Baylor.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

West Virginia at No. 18 Oklahoma

3 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Records: West Virginia 11-8, 4-5 Big 12; Oklahoma 19-3, 8-2

Three storylines

More than basketball: Oklahoma has won three straight games and seven of the past eight contests heading into Saturday’s meeting against visiting West Virginia.

It is the annual Play4Kay Pink Game which raises money to fight cancer via the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. OU has committed to the Play4Kay Free Throw Challenge, where fans can donate a dollar amount for every made free throw made by the Sooners in February.

Hitting free throws: The Sooners have made big strides at the free-throw line this season. OU has shot and made the second-most free throws nationally this season. The only school with more shots and makes from the charity stripe this season is Troy.

Aiming for 20: With a victory, Oklahoma would hit 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. OU also is aiming to move to 9-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert