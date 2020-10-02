No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Third down | Player to watch

QB Spencer Rattler

Since Lincoln Riley began calling plays for the Sooners in 2015, no quarterback had thrown three interceptions in a game until Rattler did in the Kansas State loss. It was a humbling experience and something that Rattler will have to learn from heading into his first Big 12 road game. Rattler needs to value the football and not try to force throws into coverage.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: Tough one for the Sooners, and not just because of their giveaway last week. While OU was losing to K-State, Iowa State was rediscovering the value of best players Breece Hall and JaQuan Bailey in a critical victory at TCU. The Sooners will take whatever win they can get in Ames, even a nail biter.

OU 30, ISU 28

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

