 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

{{featured_button_text}}

NO. 18 OKLAHOMA AT IOWA STATE

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: ABC

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Oklahoma 1-1, 0-1 in Big 12; Iowa State 1-1, 1-0

Last meeting: OU defeated Iowa State 42-41 on Nov. 9, 2019 in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 76-6-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: A few showers, kickoff temp: 48

Four downs

First down | Top storyline

Bouncing back

Oklahoma cannot afford to lose back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999 if it wants to keep its dream for a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship alive. Oklahoma played dominating football for the first 43 minutes of its 38-35 loss to Kansas State. It’s the final 17 minutes (allowing 24 unanswered points and gaining only 50 total yards) which was disappointing. OU must show resiliency on Saturday.

Second down | Key matchup

Oklahoma run game versus Iowa State defense

The Sooners are still trying to find their ground game that averaged at least six yards a game early in the Lincoln Riley era. It’s even more important because defenses may drop players back to avoid giving up the long pass, which would force OU to use its run game. Oklahoma needs to establish the run. It’s not only on the young running backs, but an offensive line needing to find consistency.

Third down | Player to watch

QB Spencer Rattler

Since Lincoln Riley began calling plays for the Sooners in 2015, no quarterback had thrown three interceptions in a game until Rattler did in the Kansas State loss. It was a humbling experience and something that Rattler will have to learn from heading into his first Big 12 road game. Rattler needs to value the football and not try to force throws into coverage.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: Tough one for the Sooners, and not just because of their giveaway last week. While OU was losing to K-State, Iowa State was rediscovering the value of best players Breece Hall and JaQuan Bailey in a critical victory at TCU. The Sooners will take whatever win they can get in Ames, even a nail biter.

OU 30, ISU 28

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News