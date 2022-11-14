 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 16 Sooners hit road for two-game swing in Utah

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams at OU media day

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams is averaging 22.0 points per game after the seaosn's opening week.

 Charlie Riedel, AP

No. 16 Oklahoma at BYU

4 p.m. Tuesday, Marriott Center, Provo, Utah

TV: BYU TV

Records: Oklahoma 2-0, BYU 0-2

Three storylines

Hitting the road: Oklahoma is going for a sweep in the state of Utah with a Tuesday game against BYU and a Wednesday matchup with No. 25 Utah. The Sooners were 8-3 in road games last season.

One-sided affair: The Sooners have dominated the overall series with BYU. This is the eighth meeting between the schools with OU winning six of the previous seven meetings. OU has won five straight games including a 99-91 home overtime triumph last season.

Solid start: Madi Williams is averaging 22.0 points per game after the opening week. She’s also getting 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists a contest.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

