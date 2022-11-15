PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday.
Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.
Tot made a steal and converted a three-point play with 2:45 left to extend Oklahoma's lead to 64-60. Then Tot, a 5-foot-2 guard, rebounded a BYU miss and made a 3-pointer at the other end. Tot added another 3-pointer, following a BYU turnover, for a 12-point lead with 1:19 left.
Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma, which trailed 34-26 at halftime. Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points.
Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Nani Falatea and Amanda Barcello each had 12 points, and Kaylee Smiler added 11 points with five assists.
The Sooners continue their four-game road swing with an 8 p.m. against No. 25 Utah on Wednesday. Three of those games are against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.
NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 77, BYU 66
OKLAHOMA (3-0): Liz Scott 5-11 2-4 12, Llanusa 1-10 2-4 5, Robertson 2-10 0-0 6, Tot 5-11 5-5 18, Williams 10-16 0-0 21, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Culliton 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 2-2 0-0 6, Reyna Scott 0-2 1-2 1, Tucker 0-1 2-2 2, Vann 1-8 2-2 4, Totals 27-73 14-19 77
BYU (0-3): Bubakar 3-6 1-2 7, Gustin 7-16 1-2 15, Barcello 4-5 0-0 12, Falatea 5-14 0-0 12, Smiler 2-10 6-8 11, Bosquez 0-2 2-2 2, Calvert 3-5 1-2 7, Totals 24-58 11-16 66
Oklahoma;14;12;26;25;—;77
BYU;15;19;18;14;—;66
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 9-34 (Llanusa 1-5, Robertson 2-10, Tot 3-9, Williams 1-2, Joens 2-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4), BYU 7-17 (Bubakar 0-1, Barcello 4-5, Falatea 2-6, Smiler 1-3, Bosquez 0-1, Calvert 0-1). Assists: Oklahoma 19 (Llanusa 5, Robertson 5, Tot 5), BYU 17 (Falatea 5, Smiler 5). Rebounds: Oklahoma 44 (L.Scott 9), BYU 42 (Gustin 20). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 18, BYU 15. A: 568.