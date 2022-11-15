 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: NO. 16 OU 77, BYU 66

No. 16 Oklahoma 77, BYU 66

  • Updated
  • 0

PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.

Tot made a steal and converted a three-point play with 2:45 left to extend Oklahoma's lead to 64-60. Then Tot, a 5-foot-2 guard, rebounded a BYU miss and made a 3-pointer at the other end. Tot added another 3-pointer, following a BYU turnover, for a 12-point lead with 1:19 left.

Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma, which trailed 34-26 at halftime. Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points.

Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Nani Falatea and Amanda Barcello each had 12 points, and Kaylee Smiler added 11 points with five assists.

People are also reading…

The Sooners continue their four-game road swing with an 8 p.m. against No. 25 Utah on Wednesday. Three of those games are against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 77, BYU 66

OKLAHOMA (3-0): Liz Scott 5-11 2-4 12, Llanusa 1-10 2-4 5, Robertson 2-10 0-0 6, Tot 5-11 5-5 18, Williams 10-16 0-0 21, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Culliton 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 2-2 0-0 6, Reyna Scott 0-2 1-2 1, Tucker 0-1 2-2 2, Vann 1-8 2-2 4, Totals 27-73 14-19 77

BYU (0-3): Bubakar 3-6 1-2 7, Gustin 7-16 1-2 15, Barcello 4-5 0-0 12, Falatea 5-14 0-0 12, Smiler 2-10 6-8 11, Bosquez 0-2 2-2 2, Calvert 3-5 1-2 7, Totals 24-58 11-16 66

Oklahoma;14;12;26;25;—;77

BYU;15;19;18;14;—;66

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 9-34 (Llanusa 1-5, Robertson 2-10, Tot 3-9, Williams 1-2, Joens 2-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4), BYU 7-17 (Bubakar 0-1, Barcello 4-5, Falatea 2-6, Smiler 1-3, Bosquez 0-1, Calvert 0-1). Assists: Oklahoma 19 (Llanusa 5, Robertson 5, Tot 5), BYU 17 (Falatea 5, Smiler 5). Rebounds: Oklahoma 44 (L.Scott 9), BYU 42 (Gustin 20). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 18, BYU 15. A: 568.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barry Switzer, Chapter 11: 'Dallas Cowboys'

Barry Switzer, Chapter 11: 'Dallas Cowboys'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert