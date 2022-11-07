No. 15 Sooners blitz Oral Roberts early to capture season-opening victory

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s scoring barrage was too much for Oral Roberts to overcome on Monday night.

The No. 15 Sooners captured a 105-94 victory over ORU before 2,017 fans at the Lloyd Noble Center.

“What a great first half and, honestly, I think some great lessons but also great basketball for the state of Oklahoma,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We knew Oral Roberts would come in (and play hard). These are lessons we’re going to learn. We’re going to have to start the second half better and we need to extend it through the second half.”

Oklahoma set a school record with 67 first-half points and enjoyed a 67-37 advantage at intermission.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Sooners 57-38 in the second half.

Madi Williams finished with a team-high 19 points, while Nevaeh Tot, Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson ended with 13 apiece.

ORU was led by Tirzah Moore’s 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Up next: The Sooners will host SMU at 10:30 a.m. Friday. ORU will play at UNLV at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Storylines

Tale of two halves: Oklahoma scored 67 first-half points while its offense looked in mid-season form.

The second half? Not so much.

Playing with a lead is difficult. The Sooners led by as many as 33 points in the first half before the Golden Eagles began chipping away after intermission.

“We opened up the third quarter and we had quite a bit of back-to-back-to-back-to-back fouls,” Baranczyk said. “We put them on the free-throw line, which kind of slowed the momentum down.”

Moore’s impact was huge for ORU. She finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the second half alone.

“We have a lot of lessons that we’ve learned over a year and a little bit,” Baranczyk said. “This is going to be another one of those lessons that we have to be able to learn … the message at halftime needed to be better.”

Taylor “Trey” Robertson: Taylor Robertson, the Sooners’ all-time 3-pointer record holder, has made at least one 3-poinyer in 50 consecutive games after knocking down three treys against ORU.

Robertson has now made 449 3-pointers, which is 48 away from the NCAA record of 497.

Robertson was limited on her shots, but that was no concern of Baranczyk.

“Taylor wasn’t worried about it,” the OU coach said. “I think Taylor wanted to win the game. They were really guarding her and we know we have to establish things to get her open.”

Debut game: ORU coach Kelsi Musick made her debut as ORU’s head coach in Monday’s game.

The Canton, Oklahoma native had spent the past 13 seasons as Southwestern Oklahoma’s head coach. The Lady Bulldogs won the NCAA Division II national championship in 2019.

The Golden Eagles were led by Moore. Sara Rodrigues added 16 points while Ruthi Udoumoh and Hannah Cooper added 15 each. Cooper also had nine rebounds.

By the numbers

105: Most points scored by a Baranczyk-coached team. Previous high was 101 against Arkansas State and West Virginia (2 OT) last season.

6: Points by Iowa State transfer Aubrey Joens, who made her OU debut.

26: Assists by OU, which was just three away from last year’s high.

39: Bench points by the Sooners.

56: Points in the paint scored by Oklahoma.