No. 15 OU women stumble at No. 6 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help No. 6 Iowa State cruise to an 89-67 win over No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings.

Joens hit 10-of-20 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Her performance came on a night she was honored with a pre-game video celebrating the fact she became Iowa State's all-time leading scorer earlier in the week.

Her career point total now stands at 2,184.

“She doesn't like that kind of stuff,” Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly said of the attention Joens received. “I told her, ‘This is a day you should be celebrating everyone in your life.’ This is the kind of day you dream of as a college basketball player.”

Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski scored 14.

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 20 points and six rebounds. Skylar Vann added 15 for OU, hitting 3-of-5 3-point attempts.

Iowa State hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with two seconds remaining.