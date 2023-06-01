OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's potent offense was neutralized for longer than usual Thursday afternoon.

But making a third trip through the Sooners’ lineup proved tough for Stanford starter NiJaree Canady, who had an outstanding day in the circle.

OU defeated Stanford 2-0 and will face Tennessee in a winner’s bracket game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (57-1) broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Jayda Coleman’s single to left field, which scored pinch runner Avery Hodge from second base. OU added another run on the play when Stanford left fielder Ellee Eck misplayed the hard single, letting it skid past her. Rylie Boone scored from first base to make it 2-0.

Coleman finished 2-for-3 against the hard-throwing pitcher for the Cardinal.

That was all the cushion that Oklahoma ace Jordy Bahl would need.

The sophomore right-hander shut down the Stanford bats, scattering five hits and striking out 11 in the win against the Pac-12 school.

The Vols defeated Alabama 10-5 in the day’s first contest.

Oklahoma State will play Florida State at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Washington-Utah.

Thursday’s afternoon attendance at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex was 12,379, which is a record for the first session.