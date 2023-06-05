OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings celebrated her birthday with style on Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma star’s ninth-inning double led the Sooners to a 4-2 extra-inning victory over Stanford in a Women’s College World Series semifinal contest.

OU (59-1) will face either Florida State or Tennessee in a best-of-3 championship series which begins on Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Seminoles and Vols will face each other on Monday night.

Stanford ace pitcher NiJaree Canady handcuffed the Sooners after entering the game in the fifth inning and the game tied at 2. After her entrance, she struck out Jennings twice as the contest went into extra innings.

With Grace Lyons (who led off the OU ninth with a double) on third base and two outs recorded, Stanford chose to intentionally walk Jayda Coleman to get to Jennings. Even with Canady’s success against Jennings, it was a head-scratching move to pitch to the Sooners’ top hitter (.433 average entering the game).

Jennings hit an 0-2 pitch to the right-center field gap to score Lyons and Coleman to make it 4-2.

Jordy Bahl, who entered in the sixth inning, threw four strong innings of scoreless relief for starter Nicole May.

Bahl retired the Cardinal in order in the ninth to end the game.

Oklahoma trailed for the first time in the WCWS — as well as gave up their first runs — when Kylie Chung belted Nicole May’s 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall. The bomb gave the Cardinal a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Sooners cut into the lead in the second inning when Alynah Torres’ sacrifice fly plated Alyssa Brito.

Coleman led off the third inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 2.

Oklahoma extended its NCAA record to 51 consecutive victories.​