NIT 2022: Jordan Goldwire's leadership has been critical during Sooners late-season surge

NORMAN — Jordan Goldwire has been an anchor on and off the floor for Oklahoma.

Like his teammates, Goldwire was disappointed in not playing in this year’s NCAA Tournament. It’s an event that he participated in during his team at Duke. It was craved during his final college season.

Instead of being down, Goldwire has been forward-thinking. There are still NIT games to be played, including Sunday’s second-round home game against St. Bonaventure.

“We're in the NIT, so we just have to focus on what we can focus on and control what we can control," Goldwire said.

The point guard has battled cramps and an ankle sprain that have forced him to wear a boot during recent days. But he has fought through the pain to help the Sooners win five of their past six games.

OU coach Porter Moser said Goldwire “got the wind knocked out of his sail” when the team lost starter Elijah Harkless late in the regular season.

OU would lose lopsided games at Iowa State and Texas Tech before recovering for their current string.

“It's his last year, he knows we just lost a key piece and I don't think he played very well as any of us did, coach or player, in Ames or Lubbock,” Moser said. “But since then, he's played his best basketball of the year. He has been the key part of us regrouping and turning it around.

“I think these last six games have been the best stretch of his year. And he's been the key to us mindset-wise, everything to just go 'All right, let's go. Next man up. Let's go. Everybody take more responsibility.' He's been the key to that since those two games."

Teammate Tanner Groves said when Goldwire is playing aggressive and playing fast, it makes the team better.

“He’s able to find open reads and kick-outs. That’s been really helping us. He shot has been coming along really well, his mid-range shot, and he’s been shooting the 3 really well too,” Groves said. “He’s dangerous. He’s someone you have to pay attention to, especially when he gets going downhill fast. I think that’s when our team is at our best, when he’s controlling the tempo when he’s playing slow and then turns it on and goes fast when he gets downhill. I think he creates a lot for the guys.”

Plus playing through pain, Groves added, doesn’t go unnoticed by the roster.

“I think it kind of started in Kansas City. He’s showing the rest of these young guys. He’s cramping incredibly bad, his legs are to the point where he could barely play, but he’s shown the rest of these guys that we need him on the court. He can be out there for us,” Groves said. “That’s a big statement to the guys, the younger guys on the bench kind of watching and seeing the position that he’s in right now, a leadership position. I think that’s big-time for us that he’s able to go out there through injuries and through whatever and finish games for us.”

St. Bonaventure (21-9) is coming off a 76-68 road win at Colorado.

Moser is familiar with the Bonnies. Moser was on Saint Louis coach Rick Majerus’ staff when they were in the Atlantic 10.

The Sooners are preparing for a battle on Sunday night.

“They respect the heck out of St. Bonaventure, especially after the film we showed him. They know their numbers. They've got like five guys averaging 12 or more (points),” Moser said. “Now they're not deep. They roll with those five and one or two off the bench. But those five against Colorado, they had to go from Allegany, New York, to Colorado, (and its) altitude, and their minutes were 40, 40, 39, 36 and 31. It's a lot of minutes. It's a lot of minutes. Five guys average over 12 (points) again for them.”

Spring break is over and Moser is hopeful that students will attend Sunday’s 7 p.m. start, which is a unique time.

“I don't know if I've ever done that. But it does give the students a chance to get back,” Moser said. “I thought the people that were there were high-energy. I'd love it to be more numbers, you know, just sheer numbers and volume of Sooner fans, because the ones that were there were great.

“They were loud. They were energetic. Now if we can add students there, now we're talking."

