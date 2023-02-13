Top-ranked Oklahoma was strongly tested during its opening weekend.

The Sooners recorded five victories — including three triumphs over ranked opponents — but there’s no doubt Patty Gasso has targeted plenty of room for improvement.

Here’s a by-the-numbers recap of OU’s weekend games:

0

Junior right-hander Nicole May picked up right where she left off last year’s national championship run.

May was outstanding in two clutch situations, picking up a win over Liberty and a save against No. 14 Washington. She allowed 0 runs in 11.1 innings pitched.

In her first start this season, she threw 8 innings with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Liberty. After Jordy Bahl hit some struggles against Washington, May threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief with 8 strikeouts.

Before the season, May benefitted from throwing in big postseason games last season and noted there wouldn’t be a “shock factor” this season. She hasn’t thrown with more than a one-run lead at any time this season.

May said she took a break ice me the summer, which proved to help on opening weekend.

“It was kind of a reset of like this being a new year with a new staff,” May said. “I kind of viewed it that way and then went back and reevaluated things that I wanted to fix from last year.”

3

Oklahoma had three players hit .400 or better during the opening weekend.

Haley Lee, a Texas A&M transfer, and Grace Lyons each hit .462. Both combined to go 6-of-13 from the plate. Lee had a home run and Lyons added a double and triple.

Tiare Jennings registered a .438 batting average, which included one double.

4

Oklahoma hit four home runs in the first five games with shots from Lee, Alyssa Brito, Grace Green and Jocelyn Erickson.

By comparison, the Sooners hit nine home runs during last season’s opening weekend, including four in the opening game.

The big hit of the weekend was Green’s homer against San Jose State. She hit her third career grand slam in her first at-bat of her super senior campaign.

8

OU ace Jordy Bahl had an up-and-down week in the circle.

The right-hander looked unstoppable in the opening win against No. 16 Duke. She threw a complete game, four-hit shutout (and even had an RBI double in the contest).

She struggled in Saturday’s win over Washington. She walked six batters (giving her eight walks in 10.2 innings pitched) and also hit a batter.

Bahl only walked 34 batters in 141.1 innings pitched last season.

1,400

Patty Gasso claimed her 1,400th career win while coaching at Oklahoma with the five-game sweep.

Gasso is in her 29th season leading the OU program and has led the team to six national championships. OU is one of just three programs in NCAA history to win more than two national titles.

Gasso’s career record at OU is 1,560-403-3.