NFL dreams begin with Senior Bowl week for Bedlam players (plus why doughnuts may be off-limits)

“This is a critical week as far as players really going out and solidifying themselves in front of a lot of eyeballs, in front of every decision maker in the NFL,” Masters said. “For a lot of them, it’s the first time — even though they’ve been scouted — that general managers and coaches are getting their eyeballs on them. It’s also seeing them out there competing on the same field as the best of the best.”

Just like any job interview, there’s time where nerves can kick in. You don’t want a bad showing to plummet your draft stock.

Ikard had good advice for the current crop of Senior Bowl players as well as future participants: Don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

“The practices are extremely stressful. You overthink every rep you take,” Ikard said. “The key is to not overthink the result of a play. One play isn't going to ruin your football future, but it feels a little like that in the moment.”

Ikard was more relaxed during his Senior Bowl practices because he had a dress rehearsal. The former center had to play in the East-West Shrine Game to earn his Senior Bowl invite. He went through one week in Tampa before moving to Mobile to play in that all-star game to do a similar week of workouts and meetings.