NFL dreams begin with Senior Bowl week for Bedlam players (plus why doughnuts may be off-limits)

Seven Bedlam football players — now aiming for NFL stardom — had the biggest job interview of their lives this week.
On Saturday, the group will play in the Senior Bowl. But the days leading up to the 1:30 p.m. game (on NFL Network) are just as important. It’s the time when coaches and scouts get good looks at skills and personalities.
How deep can they probe? There’s no guidebook. And players have to take everything as a possibility.
Former Oklahoma All-American Gabe Ikard played in the 2014 Senior Bowl. He told a doughnut story that still brings a smile to his face.
“It's probably different this year because of COVID, but when I went, there was a table of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that they keep out in the lobby where players and NFL personnel would walk by,” Ikard said. “All the players thought it was some sort of test so they would avoid taking a doughnut. I served as the lookout for a few offensive linemen that were on the heavy side so that they could enjoy a few.”
Bedlam fans can cheer together this weekend. Oklahoma’s Tre Brown, Adrian Ealy, Creed Humphrey, Tre Norwood and Rhamondre Stevenson will join Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace and Rodarius Williams on the National Team.
Kelli Masters represents Wallace, an OSU wide receiver who has plenty of highlight film from his college career.
“This is a critical week as far as players really going out and solidifying themselves in front of a lot of eyeballs, in front of every decision maker in the NFL,” Masters said. “For a lot of them, it’s the first time — even though they’ve been scouted — that general managers and coaches are getting their eyeballs on them. It’s also seeing them out there competing on the same field as the best of the best.”
Just like any job interview, there’s time where nerves can kick in. You don’t want a bad showing to plummet your draft stock.
Ikard had good advice for the current crop of Senior Bowl players as well as future participants: Don’t put too much pressure on yourself.
“The practices are extremely stressful. You overthink every rep you take,” Ikard said. “The key is to not overthink the result of a play. One play isn't going to ruin your football future, but it feels a little like that in the moment.”
Ikard was more relaxed during his Senior Bowl practices because he had a dress rehearsal. The former center had to play in the East-West Shrine Game to earn his Senior Bowl invite. He went through one week in Tampa before moving to Mobile to play in that all-star game to do a similar week of workouts and meetings.
“Fun fact — (now San Francisco 49ers quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo was one of the few other guys that took the same path with me,” Ikard said. “As a result, I may have been a little more comfortable during Senior Bowl week than some of the other guys were because I knew what to expect.”
Agent Ken Sarnoff represents Humphrey. He’s had success with Oklahoma offensive linemen in the past. Lane Johnson was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft. He used a strong Senior Bowl to turn heads.
“Lane Johnson became a first-round pick at the Senior Bowl,” Sarnoff said. “When I signed him, he was a third- or fourth-round pick. That dude had the greatest Senior Bowl week. By the time I left here, people were just like, ‘he’s a sure-fire first-rounder.”
Sarnoff remembers one standout play that elevated Johnson’s stock.
“He’s playing right tackle and the quarterback throws a pick on the left side to a (4.3 40-yard dash) cornerback who is streaking down the far sideline,” Sarnoff said. “Lane takes the angle and catches this guy from right tackle. He catches a 4.3 corner. To say that’s something a tackle shouldn’t ever be able to do is putting it mildly. He made a lot of money in the Senior Bowl.”
It’s been a different week for the agents. Guarding against COVID means there’s no meeting with clients at their hotel or taking them to dinner. Sarnoff said his only interaction with Humphrey following Wednesday’s practice was a fist bump from the stands when the player was leaving the field, similar to what fans do after games.
The Senior Bowl is the only all-star game this year. The chances to see players in person is limited, which means prospects need to take advantage of this week.
“The Senior Bowl is really the one opportunity. The players who are here are the ones getting the leg up on everybody else in the draft this year,” Masters said. “They are the ones that get to sit down and talk to teams and get on the field and be evaluated in person.
“We’re human. Scouts and decision makers are human. If they get to interact with a player and see them with their own eyes, it makes a difference.”