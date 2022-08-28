Newness can have an old-fashioned feeling. Just ask Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby

NORMAN — Life’s journeys can sometimes reveal a full-circle path.

There’s newness within the Oklahoma football program entering the 2022 season. But there’s also familiarity.

Brent Venables began his OU career as a linebackers coach on Bob Stoops’ first staff in 1999. After spending the past decade at Clemson, he has returned as the energetic head coach.

Jeff Lebby, a former OU offensive lineman turned offensive coordinator, became a student assistant coach after an injury prematurely ended his playing career. It would set a foundation for his return 15 years after his Oklahoma graduation.

When players like transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and true freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak make their debuts at OU this season, Venables and Lebby can attest that Oklahoma can be a special place.

“Fifteen years have gone by since I spent my last fall in Norman, so humbling for me to be back in this position, being the offensive coordinator, sitting in a great chair that’s got a ton of history and a ton of tradition,” Lebby said. “I’m looking forward to fighting for every inch every single day to continue to build this thing the right way. Fired up about getting the opportunity to work for Coach Venables. His passion, his vision, his consistency is something you can feel every single day. We’ve got a great thing going.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Spring football and fall camp were discovery periods for the coaches and players.

In years past, under former coach Lincoln Riley, there wasn’t an extreme emphasis on physical play. It was important to keep players healthy for the season opener.

Venables has played a little bit more of a balancing act in the weeks leading up to the Sept. 3 opener against visiting UTEP.

A new coach with a new team has to learn about his players.

“We’ve got nearly half of our roster that’s never taken a snap in a Sooner uniform in the game. So we’ve got a lot to learn. There’s a lot for us to find out about our guys. And again, you can’t do that in walkthroughs. But walkthroughs are important. They have a place,” Venables said.

“So, I don’t think it’s necessarily hard. You’ve got to have the big picture in mind in everything that you do. But you’ve got to get your work in and then you’ve got to stay committed to what that schedule looks like. Having coached in national championships … there’s a blueprint, a formula that we try to stick by. We know what works. Again, you have a veteran team coming back, maybe you’re putting more younger guys in there getting more reps and you know older guys, once they get enough, then you’re focused on developing new techniques.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who haven’t played a whole lot. We need to continue to develop cohesion, chemistry and understanding. That’s how you improve and get better. There’s that delicate balance. We’re aware and mindful of making sure that we get to UTEP, Kent State, Nebraska and so forth and so on with a fast and fresh football team.”