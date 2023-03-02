NORMAN — Oklahoma newcomer Reggie Pearson didn’t look far to realize he is in the right place.

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai played at Wisconsin, which was Pearson’s first stop in his three-school career (UW, Texas Tech, OU). While discussing their time at the Big Ten school, they realized they both share the same tattoo — “Alpha and Omega” — which further bonded their relationship.

“We talk about (Wisconsin days) all the time, about his relationship with (Badgers defensive backs coach Jim) Leonhard,” Pearson said. “It’s also made it easier having a person who understands the environment that I was in and the type of player that I am and the person I am.”

Pearson, a safety, began his career at Wisconsin in 2018. After redshirting that season, he was the team’s starting safety in 2019. A medical condition sidelined him during the 2020 season (the COVID season) and his school didn’t give him medical clearance to play in 2021.

He transferred to Texas Tech (his only FBS offer from the portal, which came from then-coach Matt Wells) and played two seasons for the Red Raiders before looking for a new school for a final season.

Pearson reached out to a familiar friend — Wells, an OU offensive analyst — to look at a possibility of a move to OU.

“We’re super close. He's the reason why I’m even playing again,” Pearson said. “I’m blessed to have ever met him, blessed to be a part of his journey, as well as he is of mine.”

Targeting Oklahoma was easy for him.

“It’s just about being at a good program like this with the history. The history of BV (Brent Venables) himself, this is a perfect spot for me,” Pearson said. “I’ve had a chance to see the defense and how it functions and the players it is built around, it definitely screams me. It was an easy decision for me.”

Pearson displayed his physicality against OU in last year’s regular-season finale.

The safety barreled down on quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who caught a pass on a trick play, and knocked him out of the game on the first play of overtime. It took the Sooners’ offense out of rhythm and helped lead to a 51-48 loss.

What can OU fans expect from Pearson?

“Everything from covering the knowledge of the game and breaking down offenses,” Pearson said. “I was telling Coach Valai the other day that when they were recruiting me, on the play when I did hit DG, I knew what was happening.”

Pearson said a personnel change and departure from a tendency when the OU offense would run to boundary allowed him to read the trick play, which resulted in the collision when Gabriel caught Drake Stoops’ pass.

“Knowing that stuff and knowing what I’m going to get … just bringing that and being the guy they need to communicate and kind of run the whole defense and make sure everything is run correctly,” Pearson said.