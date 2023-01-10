New wide receivers coach Emmett Jones says OU tradition, working with Venables "was too hard to turn down"

Emmett Jones will celebrate his 48th birthday on Wednesday with a new job title: Oklahoma wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Jones was officially tabbed as the Sooners’ new position coach on Tuesday. He spent the past season in a similar role at Texas Tech and will take the place of interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.

“Coach Jones is a great teacher of the game with a track record of positional development at the highest level. He's produced some great collegiate players who have gone on to the NFL and he's been around some of the brightest minds in college football in Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech) and Lance Leipold (Kansas), and of course Joey McGuire this past year at Texas Tech,” OU coach Brent Venables said in a school statement.

“He's been incredibly successful wherever he's been, including in the high school ranks in the Dallas area. He's a coaching giant in Texas high school football.”

Washington had served in the interim role since early August following Cale Gundy’s abrupt resignation. He drew compliments from the Sooners’ wide receivers throughout the season.

Venables said he’s focused on retaining Washington in a support staff role.

"We're trying to keep L'Damian in an enhanced role. He jumped right in the 'A' gap and did a fantastic job of making us better in our first season, improving our players and our offense,” Venables said. “He's been bold and courageous and has been connected to both players and staff. I'm very thankful for his contributions and we're fighting like heck to keep him here. He brings tremendous value to our staff, our locker room and that position group."

Jones spent 2022 at Texas Tech as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. From 2019-21, he held a similar role at Kansas, gaining the passing game coordinator role in his final two seasons. He also was the Jayhawks’ interim head coach in spring 2021 before Leipold’s hiring.

"The University of Oklahoma's tradition and the chance to work with Coach Venables made this an opportunity that was too hard to turn down,” Jones said in a statement. “Also, I'd been researching and paying attention to (OU offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby ever since I was back at South Oak Cliff (High School) and he was coaching running backs at Baylor.

"So I kept my eyes on him throughout his journey and especially at Ole Miss and this past year at OU. I feel like working with him — one of the brightest minds in the game when it comes to offensive schemes — will help me to continue to grow in this profession. And same thing with being able to soak up knowledge from Coach Venables.”

Jones’ biggest area of strength may be his ties to the Texas high school world. He coached in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for 14 years, including a three-year stint as South Oak Cliff High School’s head coach between 2012-14.

"Emmett's been a connector at every stop. He's personable and relational,” the OU coach later added. “He's tough and demanding. Everywhere he's been he's made those places better. And everyone who's had a chance to be coached by him or work with him has nothing but incredible things to say about his character, his coaching acumen and his relationship-building ability.”

The OU wide receivers room received a double dose of good news on Tuesday, drawing the commitment of Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony.

Anthony announced his transfer on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Sooners over Notre Dame, Miami and Texas A&M. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons and 22 games with the Wolverines, Anthony had 19 receptions for 328 yards with four touchdowns. His breakout game was a six-catch, 155-yard performance at Michigan State during his freshman season. He had two touchdowns in that contest.

Anthony marks OU’s 10th commitment out of the transfer portal and the latest of three offensive additions along with tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina) and offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio).