New recruit announces pledge to Oklahoma capped with 'Horns down, Boomer Sooner' video

Lincoln Riley’s early morning eyeball emoji proved it was going to be a good day for Oklahoma football fans.

Shortly after the breakfast tweet from Riley, the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class grew in a big way following the verbal commitment from center Demetrius Hunter.

Hunter (6-3, 306 pounds) made his decision public via Twitter with a video ending with “Horns down, Boomer Sooner.”

Hunter identifies himself as “Pancake” in his social media profile, signaling the ultimate finish on a play by an offensive lineman. He’s a four-star prospect and considered the second-best center nationally according to Rivals.

Hunter also had offers from Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma now has seven commitments in an upcoming recruiting class that is now seven players deep.

