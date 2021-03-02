New recruit announces pledge to Oklahoma capped with 'Horns down, Boomer Sooner' video

Hunter identifies himself as “Pancake” in his social media profile, signaling the ultimate finish on a play by an offensive lineman. He’s a four-star prospect and considered the second-best center nationally according to Rivals.
Hunter also had offers from Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma now has seven commitments in an upcoming recruiting class that is now seven players deep.
WR Trevon West
DB Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles
WR Charleston Rambo
QB Tanner Mordecai
QB Chandler Morris
RB T.J. Pledger
LB Jon-Michael Terry
S Robert Barnes
TE Jalin Conyers
OL Trent Pullen
WR Landon Wolf
LB Carson Kropp
RB Micah Cooper
QB Shaun Taylor
TE Jelani Woods
WR Dee Anderson
The No. 16 Sooners (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) have now lost three straight games for the first time this season. How the team responds to foreign territory will be important with one regular-season game against Texas remaining on Thursday night before postseason play begins.
In mid-January, OU was listed by some prognosticators in the “First Four Out” column for the NCAA Tournament. In one month’s time – following three consecutive wins over top 10 teams – the Sooners have been listed as high as a potential No. 3 seed.