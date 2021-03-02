 Skip to main content
New recruit announces pledge to Oklahoma capped with 'Horns down, Boomer Sooner' video

OU Football
MATT BARNARD

Lincoln Riley’s early morning eyeball emoji proved it was going to be a good day for Oklahoma football fans.

Shortly after the breakfast tweet from Riley, the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class grew in a big way following the verbal commitment from center Demetrius Hunter.

Hunter (6-3, 306 pounds) made his decision public via Twitter with a video ending with “Horns down, Boomer Sooner.”

Hunter identifies himself as “Pancake” in his social media profile, signaling the ultimate finish on a play by an offensive lineman. He’s a four-star prospect and considered the second-best center nationally according to Rivals.

Hunter also had offers from Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma now has seven commitments in an upcoming recruiting class that is now seven players deep.

