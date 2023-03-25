NORMAN — There are few spring traditions more timeless and (more often than not) meaningless than the annual examination of a spring football camp roster and the routine dissection of updated measurables that comes with it.

Which underclassman tacked on weight through the offseason program? Who shed a bunch on his way to a position change? Which wide receiver grew an inch in the last three months?

Springtime conversations around new heights and weights often prove fruitless when fall Saturday’s roll around. But if there is a number worth noting around Oklahoma’s spring camp, it might be the new playing weight sophomore defensive lineman R Mason Thomas has returned with in 2023.

Thomas, who appeared in 10 games as a freshman last fall, opened spring practice this week at 239 pounds — up from 222 pounds he played at a year ago. And despite adding 17 pounds during his first offseason strength program in Norman, Thomas doesn’t believe he’s lost any speed, either.

“Maybe even faster, to be honest,” he told reporters this week. “It just feels good. (Strength coach Jerry Schmidt) don’t want to put on that bad weight — that junk-food weight. He wants to get us lean muscle mass. You see it. It feels like when you put on that muscle mass you feel like you’re even faster and explosive.”

Thomas returns this spring after tallying seven total tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games with a 0.5 sack in the Sooners’ season-opening win over UTEP in 2022.

Ahead of his sophomore campaign in 2022, he finds himself in the mix with a wide cast of edge rushers that includes veteran returners Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, Jonah Laulu and Marcus Stripling and experienced transfers Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) and Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest).

That deep group could limit Thomas’ opportunities in 2023, but he remains a promising young piece within the defensive end depth OU has compiled this year and so sorely missed last fall. And comfortable and confident at his new weight, Thomas feels more prepared to compete ahead of his second season with the Sooners.

“The power you can generate … I’m not like 260, but that speed and power at the same time — you generate a lot of force,” he said. “It’s easier to have feel. At 220, I wasn’t knocking people back like that as much. Now at like 240, you get that punch. That power. It’s a lot better.”