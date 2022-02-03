New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation

Oklahoma won’t have a quarterback competition heading into the 2022 football season.
New offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has named UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel as the Sooners’ starter. It was an easy choice for the coach, who needs veteran leadership at his unit’s most important position.
“Dillon's our guy right now. As we move forward, again, we got one guy on our roster that's thrown a college football pass. Obviously, he’s thrown a bunch of ‘em, he’s thrown ‘em really really well. We're going to move forward that way and go get ready," Lebby said on Wednesday.
“The thing that I’m most excited about is this guy knows how to operate,” Lebby added. “He knows how to walk in the building every single day, have great ownership of how he's going to operate, how he's going to take command of the offense and what it means to be a quarterback. To me, that is huge and that is critical as we set the tone and the standard of how we're going to do things with Coach (Brent) Venables, myself, the things that we're going to do offensively.”
Lebby’s meeting with the media this week was his first since becoming the team’s offensive coordinator in early December. He’s had to hit the ground running, especially after the transfers of the program’s top two quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina).
There was an effort to keep Williams on the roster, especially following the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. But when Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, Gabriel gave his pledge to join OU just two hours later.
“I sent a message to our guys that if a guy goes into the portal, my assumption is there’s something they’re not happy with where they’re at. My job is to make sure I have an allegiance and a loyalty to that locker room,” Venables said. “I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of that locker room and our coaching staff, certainly the University of Oklahoma. So having known this was a possibility for well over a week going up to the announcement day of Caleb going into the portal, we were ready to respond. Regardless of whether Caleb decided to not go into the portal, we needed to address our quarterback situation.”
Lebby was Gabriel’s offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019. That one season sparked a three-year starting career for the quarterback where he put up huge numbers (8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 14 interceptions).
The OU coaching staff knew about Williams’ move to the portal about 48 hours before the official announcement, which allowed contact between Lebby and Gabriel.
“Dillon was supposed to start school Jan. 3, was an online course at UCLA, and if he would have started class, then Dillon would have been ineligible for us, for a calendar year,” Lebby said. “It would have locked him into UCLA. It was a wild 48 hours. Obviously, constant conversations. “Then incredibly appreciative to Dillon, his mom and dad, for the trust and the faith they had in me and then obviously Coach Venables. Then doing this, and how fast it happened. Obviously, excited about him being here and doing it.”
The Lebby-Gabriel relationship foundation came when the player was recruited out of Mililani High School in Hawaii. The coach made home visits and then drew him to Orlando to play for the Knights.
Gabriel is excited about the progression that Lebby made during the two seasons when the coach became Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator.
Gabriel, who only played three games last season because of a collarbone injury, advanced his dual threat status, Lebby said.
“When he was a young guy, he wanted to be in the pocket. He wanted to throw from the pocket. That's what he knew best, so he was getting the ball out of his hand,” Lebby said. “I think what you saw from him his true sophomore year is you saw him create a little more. You saw him extend a little more. Those are the things that we're going to need, obviously do things that we all can't coach.”
Nick Evers, a true freshman already on campus, and others in the quarterbacks room will get mentorship from Lebby.
“The importance of him being here, his ability to be able to go coach other quarterbacks and the other players without us around, is a huge deal,” Lebby said. “I tell them all the time, we're in a race against ourselves to be as good as we can possibly be before we get into spring ball. That's got nothing to do with the football while we're around.
“So how do we get that done? Well, it's Dillon being able to be out there with those guys, coach them every single day, and again, understanding the expectation of how we're going to operate once we get going in spring ball. It's invaluable.”