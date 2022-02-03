New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation

There was an effort to keep Williams on the roster, especially following the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. But when Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, Gabriel gave his pledge to join OU just two hours later.

“I sent a message to our guys that if a guy goes into the portal, my assumption is there’s something they’re not happy with where they’re at. My job is to make sure I have an allegiance and a loyalty to that locker room,” Venables said. “I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of that locker room and our coaching staff, certainly the University of Oklahoma. So having known this was a possibility for well over a week going up to the announcement day of Caleb going into the portal, we were ready to respond. Regardless of whether Caleb decided to not go into the portal, we needed to address our quarterback situation.”

Lebby was Gabriel’s offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019. That one season sparked a three-year starting career for the quarterback where he put up huge numbers (8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 14 interceptions).

The OU coaching staff knew about Williams’ move to the portal about 48 hours before the official announcement, which allowed contact between Lebby and Gabriel.