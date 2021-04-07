New OU coach Porter Moser lands first commitment just 12 hours after introductory news conference

New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser mentioned replenishing a fractured roster as soon as possible during his introductory news conference on Wednesday.

Less than 12 hours later, Moser earned his first 2021 commitment.

Alston Mason, a 6-foot point guard from Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) High School, used Twitter to announce his pledge to OU.

Mason averaged 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Huskies. He connected on 44% of his 3-point attempts.

According to Rivals, Mason was being recruited by Loyola-Chicago, Moser’s last employer. He also had a scholarship offer from Kansas State.

Mason joins shooting guard C.J. Noland and point guard Bijan Cortes in the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class.

