New generation of Sooners bracing for 'Schmitty' and his 'hate-me-now, love-me-later' style of conditioning

“Again, there’s not a better strength coach in the country. Our guys will be lucky to have a guy like that to work with every day who is going to maximize their ability and their talent. He’s going to develop our guys in the right ways. I’m excited to see it.”

DaShaun White heard plenty of “Schmitty” stories upon his arrival at Oklahoma.

The senior linebacker just missed Schmidt, who went to Texas A&M when White enrolled at OU.

“So just hearing about all those stories my freshman year, you hear about all the stories through the years from guys that come back,” White said. “Obviously, whenever the world figured out that he was coming here and all the stories on Twitter still.

"I think it's one of those things like, he's one of those guys that, he's going to be able to take this program to another level in that aspect of things.”

The workout schedule will be a challenge.

Schmidt is tough. And it may be what the team needs.