New generation of Sooners bracing for 'Schmitty' and his 'hate-me-now, love-me-later' style of conditioning

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims is excited about learning under Jerry Schmidt, a legendary strength-and-conditioning coach who has made his return to Norman.
Or is Mims?
“I’ve definitely heard stories about him, things he’s put players through, and I think he’s going to push this program to a new level definitely, especially the players on this team,” Mims said. “I think it’s going to build us to a mental strength that we’ve never really been to before, I’m pretty sure.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he added with a smile. “I say that now — then I’m in the middle of a workout, I’ll probably be dying, probably be hurting and all that type of stuff, but it’ll be good for us in the long run.”
Hard work awaits the football team, according to former players who seemed to relish in the news of Schmidt’s return. They remember the sweat-filled workouts by Schmidt, who was at OU between 1999 and 2016.
Bob Stoops pointed out the national championship that Schmidt helped win at Notre Dame, two other titles at Nebraska and the 2000 crown at OU.
“Schmitty brings great experience. He knows what championship teams look like. He knows what championship teams work like and how they react to the work,” Stoops said. “We’re very fortunate to have him back.
“Again, there’s not a better strength coach in the country. Our guys will be lucky to have a guy like that to work with every day who is going to maximize their ability and their talent. He’s going to develop our guys in the right ways. I’m excited to see it.”
DaShaun White heard plenty of “Schmitty” stories upon his arrival at Oklahoma.
The senior linebacker just missed Schmidt, who went to Texas A&M when White enrolled at OU.
“So just hearing about all those stories my freshman year, you hear about all the stories through the years from guys that come back,” White said. “Obviously, whenever the world figured out that he was coming here and all the stories on Twitter still.
"I think it's one of those things like, he's one of those guys that, he's going to be able to take this program to another level in that aspect of things.”
The workout schedule will be a challenge.
Schmidt is tough. And it may be what the team needs.
“The bottom line is players at this level should want to be challenged, should want to be pushed to reach their max,” Stoops said. “To max our their ability, their toughness. That’s how you get to an elite level. That’s how you become a possible NFL prospect and NFL player. To push yourself, to challenge yourself and to be at your very best and to develop yourself in the weight room, in the offseason, to maximize your ability. Your strength, your quickness, your speed, your power. Schmitty will do that with these guys.
“Believe me, once they see the benefits of it, everyone talks about, oh yeah, it’s challenging, it’s tough. But also, those guys love Schmitty. All those NFL guys are back hugging him all the time and credit him with helping put them in that position.”
What advice does Kennedy Brooks have for his teammates who will get a taste of Schmidt during offseason workouts?
“He’s going to put them to work. I love Schmitty. My freshman year, he put all of us to work, the freshmen. We all got better from it,” Brooks said. “Yeah, it’s going to suck when you’re doing it, but at the end of the day, you’re going to appreciate it.
“He’s a great coach. I love him.”