NORMAN — With the help of a pitcher from Oklahoma State, a shortstop from Polk State College in Florida and a freshman outfielder from Laredo, Texas, Oklahoma kicked off the 2023 campaign with a 5-2 win over California Baptist at L. Dale Mitchell Park Friday afternoon.

On a roster filled with new faces, it was the newcomers who powered the Sooners on opening day.

Back on home turf for the first time since OU’s run to the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals, the Sooners turned to ex-Cowboy Kale Davis for the start and the transfer right-hander from Oklahoma City delivered.

A hit batter and a single to the left side yielded the visitors a first-inning run before Davis buckled down, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. When he exited after five innings, Davis left with the lone earned run, two hits and two walks and five strikeouts to his name for his OU debut, leading a stellar overall season debut from the Sooners pitching staff that fanned 11 Lancers hitters.

“That’s one reason we got Kale,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We know he’s got some experience. We needed some experience.”

The bulk of the run support Davis and Co. received came courtesy of a three-run, fourth-inning rally.

Polk State College transfer Dakota Harris delivered the Sooners’ first hit of 2023, a solo shot over the left field wall to lead-off the fourth inning and break a 1-1 deadlock. Harris, the reigning junior college co-defensive player of year, homered five times last season at Polk State.

Freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora followed with the first hit of his college career two batters after Harris’ blast, plating sophomore Wallace Clark after Garza-Gongora’s single rolled under to the glove of Lancers left fielder Josiah Chavez all the way to the outfield wall. OU led 4-1 when Garza-Gongora came home on a wild pitch three pitches later.

California Baptist’s Julian Alvarez cut the gap to 4-2 with a seventh-inning home run before the Sooners padded their advantage on sophomore Jackson Nicklaus’ eighth-inning double that brought home Anthony MacKenzie.

Harris, Garza-Gongora, Nicklaus and MacKenzie accounted for the Sooners’ four hits in the opener. Clark, the second-year infielder from Tulsa’s Holland Hall, produced two of OU’s six walks on the day.

“We’ve done a really good job offensively of understanding the strike zone and I thought we did a really good job of doing that today,” Johnson said.

After Davis’ day was done, the Sooners’ bullpen largely held strong in its first action of 2023.

Junior right-hander Carson Atwood gave up two hits and a walk before navigating trouble to work a scoreless sixth inning. Alvarez’s seventh-inning home run marked the lone blemish on junior Carter Campbell’s 2.0-inning, three-strikeout outing. And it was sophomore righty Aaron Calhoun called upon to carry out a 1-2-3 ninth inning, closing out the Sooners’ opening day victory in front of the announced crowd of 1,405 fans.

“The bullpen was outstanding,” Johnson said. “Atwood, Carter and Aaron were really attacking the strike zone.”

As for the opening day crowd?

“The energy was incredible,” said Johnson. “That’s the difference. I always said that that’s like the 10-hole hitter. When you have fans and can bring them out and it’s packed, those kids play harder. That’s my challenge to all the fans — win or lose — they’re going to help us win baseball games.”

OKLAHOMA 5, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 2

CBU 100 000 100 — 2 6 2

OU 100 300 01X — 5 4 0

Mattox, Rocha (4), Delgado (8) and Carpentier; Davis, Atwood (6), Campbell (7), Calhoun (9) and Carmichael. W: Davis (1-0). L: Mattox (0-1). HR: Alvarez; Harris.