New defensive staff, same goal: Takeaways continue to be major goal

Takeaways continue to be major goal

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s past defensive coaching staff discussed the importance of turnovers during media availabilities.

Will the subject be stressed with the current coaching staff?

“It’s the goal of the defense to get the ball back. That’s the objective, right? It’s to get the football. It’s a little bitty, oblong, gray, leather object and your job is to get the ball back,” OU safeties coach Brandon Hall said. “So every time that ball’s in the air or that ball’s on the ground, our job is to go get that football. So Coach (Brent) Venables is adamant about turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. All great defenses create turnovers.”

The focus isn’t just on getting turnovers, cornerback Jaden Davis said. It’s the process.

Davis said it’s more about details and playing the scheme of the defense, not just saying ‘let’s just get turnovers.’

“It's more about how if we play in our scheme and everybody is detailed in the exact spot they're supposed to be in, the plays will come,” Davis said. “It's when you're trying to go out and do something extraordinary, you're trying to be Superman, that's when you pop out the gap.”

Abandoning responsibility won’t work when you try to do something not within the defense, he said.

“It's just about being detailed in your craft and doing exactly what's written down, exactly what's on paper. If they tell you to guard one, guard one. The plays are going to come,” Davis said.

Safety movement

Billy Bowman (coming off his freshman season) and Key Lawrence (a veteran with a Big 12 and SEC experience) is learning Venables’ system via Hall.

Both are focusing on playing safety after getting reps at cornerback last season.

How has their progress gone?

Hall on Bowman: “He’s a young guy. He cares. He’s out there right now doing stuff on his own. He asks a lot of questions. It’s a new position for him. But Coach Venables was really adamant about not moving him, letting him really settle into that position. We think that he can be one of our better players on defense.”

Hall on Lawrence: “He’s one of our more experienced guys. Out of the two-deep guys, obviously he’s played the most. I think, at the same time though, he’s played a lot of snaps, but he’s not played a lot of snaps at that position. So I think he’s doing better. He’s getting there, so to speak. But I think he’s a lot like Billy. There’s a lot of learning to do.”

New energy

Venables brought “his whole juice and his whole staff” to Oklahoma.

Those were the words of Marcus Stripling, who is excited to play for Venables and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.

“When you see him every day he’s always going to be in a mood, a good mood. He’s always going to be jumping, he’s always going to be excited. And he says ‘I shouldn’t be more excited than y’all to go practice,’ so that kind of turns all of us up when see him like we’ve got to be ready to go. So he’s a great guy. A tremendous guy,” Chavis said.

Chavis was asked about the new defensive scheme.

“This defense and the concept is crazy. I feel like we have an NFL type of concept. I feel like we’ll be able to get after people on third down,” Stripling said. “I feel like people are not going to have as many conversions on third down. I feel like our run defense is going to be amazing. I’m just excited to see it out there on the field. Like I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year.”

Understanding things

Davis, a senior, stands 5-foot-10. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is 5-9.

The two see eye-to-eye on many things, including Davis’ future at the position.

“It's great to have somebody who can relate. Everything you're going through, he's been through it. He was at Wisconsin. He was All-Big Ten. He's been in the position where he's had to fight for a position. Ups and downs and everything, he understands,” Davis said. “When you have somebody who has been through the exact same thing you're going through, it's just a big difference. I can go up to his office and talk to him about just life because he understands everything I'm going through. That also helps with the whole everything. It's not just about football.

“When you have those relationships with your coaches off the field and you bring it on the field, it's a whole different mindset toward everything."

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

