NEO's Kendel Dolby is the No. 1 junior college CB in the country. Here's why he's coming to OU in 2023

Oklahoma’s recruitment of defensive back Kendel Dolby began with a lunch bet among the Sooners’ coaches and ended late last month with a commitment from one of the top junior college prospects in the nation.

Here’s how the incoming transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M tells the tale of his initial contact with OU:

“It’s a crazy story,” Dolby said.

“I was chilling in my room after a workout and I had a notification pop up (on Twitter) saying that coach Venables followed me. At first, I’m thinking it’s a fake account. Next thing I know the whole coaching staff starts following me. Coach Venables. Coach (Brandon) Hall. Coach (Xavier) Brewer. Coach (Jay) Valai. They all DM me all at the same time asking for my number.

“I opened Coach Hall’s message first and he called me. First thing he told him is coach Venables owes me lunch because they all made a bet of who could get me on the phone first. They literally all hit me up at the same time.”

It began that simply for the Sooners and the No. 1-ranked junior college cornerback in the country, per 247Sports. Now, following his verbal pledge on Nov. 23, Dolby will trade NEO for Norman next month when he arrives to OU as a mid-year enrollee.

The 5-foot-11 defender comes to the Sooners as the No. 6-ranked junior college prospect nationally in 2023 with a body of work over two seasons with the Golden Norseman that garnered scholarship offers from Oklahoma State Arkansas, Mississippi and Washington and more than 30 others this fall.

So why OU?

“The genuineness,” Dolby said. “Coach Venables and coach Hall and just the whole coaching staff is genuine. When they first started talking to me, I could just tell it was genuine. At first, it’s just the recruiting game, I think they’re just telling me what I want to hear. But just how hard they’ve gotten behind me to get me to come to their school.”

Dolby is set to open his next chapter in January roughly 920 miles away from where his story began in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio.

A standout defensive back at perennial state title contending Springfield High School, Dolby had interest from the likes of Kentucky and Cincinnati as a high school prospect. But Dolby’s classroom performance kept him from converting interest into offers.

He says, in retrospect, that the wake up call arrived in the moments after his high school career finished in the state semifinals in the fall of 2020.

“I went to school with a lot of dudes who signed Division-I scholarships,” Dolby said. “We had lost that game by like three points and it was just a feeling of what’s next for me? I’m playing against dudes who are signing with Michigan and Wisconsin.”

So Dolby took the junior college route, following an assistant coach with ties to Springfield named Cory Sullivan to NEO in 2021.

In Miami, Dolby shined. He tallied 24 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups in his freshman season. As a sophomore this fall, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference with 44 total tackles, a sack and four breakups in nine games.

Growth on the field and away from it during his two years at NEO now have Dolby confident as he takes his next step toward OU.

“This opportunity has made me grow so much as far as my mindset and how I attacked things,” he said. “My biggest accomplishment is becoming a better man and maturing as a man and bettering myself.”

Dolby will now join an OU secondary expected to return Billy Bowman, Woodi Washington, Jaden Davis and Key Lawrence, among others, in 2023. Within the crowded position group, Dolby’s greatest weapon could be his versatility.

“I can play in the slot. I can play corner. I can go back to safety. They like that a lot,” he said.

“Nothing’s going to be handed to me and I like that. I love to compete. But they made it clear that the opportunity is there to come in and start and make an impact immediately. That’s big to me.”