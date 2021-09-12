Nebraska up next as Sooners work on building toughness, discipline

Players said the five days leading up to Saturday night were tense. Limits were pushed and egos were ignored. The road to becoming a tougher, smart team isn’t a freshly paved route.

And, in reality, beating an FCS team like Western Carolina (0-2) isn’t the ultimate goal. The Sooners (2-0), who moved up a spot to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Sunday, are trying to build a squad that can win in the College Football Playoff. Talent is essential to doing that. But toughness and discipline are essential as well.

“I do think we took some positive steps this week,” Riley said. “I mean, I think, we were locked in and responded to some of the challenges and, so, proud of the way that we handled it. The thing for us is, it’s not easy, you got to go do it, but it’s pretty obvious to everybody in here that we needed to go have a great week based on how we played in the second half in the first game.”

Offensively, outside of taking a knee on the final possession of the first half, OU scored 10 touchdowns and kicked two field goals in 13 possessions. The one punt was midway through the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Sooners allowed just 2.8 yards per play and forced three turnovers.