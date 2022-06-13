 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska three-star Kade McIntyre commits to OU's 2023 class

  • 0
Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (copy)

Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Norman, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

After a visit to Norman last week, three-star athlete Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter Monday afternoon. With his verbal pledge, McIntyre becomes the sixth member in the Sooners' 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect — ranked No. 3 in the state of Nebraska for his class by 247Sports — visited Iowa over the weekend and picks the Sooners over offers from the likes of Nebraska and Tennessee. McIntyre received an offer from OU May 29 and took an official visit to Norman on June 8.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he caught 37 passes for 873 and 14 touchdowns while leading Archbishop Bergan (Neb.) to a state title in 2021.

At the college level, McIntyre is expected to find home on defense, likely at the linebacker position. He made 63 tackles (10 for loss) with six sacks last fall.

People are also reading…

With his commitment, McIntyre joins Jackson Arnold, Keyon Brown Joshua Bates Erik McCarty and Kaleb Spencer among the recruits committed to OU's class of 2023. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert