Nebraska three-star Kade McIntyre commits to OU's 2023 class

After a visit to Norman last week, three-star athlete Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter Monday afternoon. With his verbal pledge, McIntyre becomes the sixth member in the Sooners' 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect — ranked No. 3 in the state of Nebraska for his class by 247Sports — visited Iowa over the weekend and picks the Sooners over offers from the likes of Nebraska and Tennessee. McIntyre received an offer from OU May 29 and took an official visit to Norman on June 8.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he caught 37 passes for 873 and 14 touchdowns while leading Archbishop Bergan (Neb.) to a state title in 2021.

At the college level, McIntyre is expected to find home on defense, likely at the linebacker position. He made 63 tackles (10 for loss) with six sacks last fall.

With his commitment, McIntyre joins Jackson Arnold, Keyon Brown Joshua Bates Erik McCarty and Kaleb Spencer among the recruits committed to OU's class of 2023.

