Nebraska at No. 3 OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

FOUR DOWNS

1. Top Storyline

The Big Eight Conference faded into oblivion a quarter-century ago, but the game that was the league’s showcase is back for a two-year encore. Celebrating the 1971 Game of the Century was the onus for scheduling this meeting, but this is nowhere near the stakes of the Game of the Century I. The conference rivalry went away when Nebraska departed for the Big Ten in 2011. The third-ranked Sooners are trying to amass momentum for a fifth College Football Playoff berth in seven years. The Cornhuskers’ status has shrunk since they last met OU. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016.