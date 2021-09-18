Nebraska at No. 3 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Nebraska linemen compounded those early errors with a couple procedure penalties plus two unnecessary roughness calls later, making Martinez’s job even more difficult. It was going to be tough enough.

The Huskers struggled to gain a foothold in their season-opening loss at Illinois. It figured they would have issues against the likes of Winfrey, Thomas and Bonitto. They did.

“Our defensive line was the difference in the game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.

Counterpart Scott Frost might lament his offensive line was the difference, for the wrong reason.

THIRD DOWN

Game MVP

Nik Bonitto: OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn’t substitute as freely Saturday as he did the first two weeks of the season. He needed difference-makers he knew he could rely on.

He needed Bonitto most of all.

OU’s preseason All-American did pressure Martinez a few times from a traditional pass-rushing stance. He spent much more time, though, farther off the line of scrimmage where he could keep an eye on Nebraska’s dangerously athletic quarterback.