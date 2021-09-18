Nebraska at No. 3 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN
Story of the game
OU’s so-called Speed D was really Stout D: The Sooners prevailed on the strength of a defensive front that limited Nebraska to 2.5 yards per rush and made impact plays on Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez.
It was fitting that interior lineman Perrion Winfrey and rush end Nik Bonitto sacked Martinez on two of Nebraska’s final plays. Winfrey, Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Jalen Redmond, Josh Ellison, Reggie Grimes and Kori Roberson all pushed hard to dent Nebraska’s pass protection. OU recorded five sacks and was in on a total of 10 tackles for lost yardage.
The Huskers made mistakes across their offensive line all day. Their kicking game was a mess. They did a lot to lose Saturday’s game and will regret a missed opportunity.
But to say the Sooners were gifted the 23-16 result is an injustice to the strongest, deepest position on their team — their defensive front.
SECOND DOWN
Matchup that mattered
Nebraska’s defensive line vs. all sorts of problems: Before the Huskers could even snap the ball Saturday, their right tackle and left guard were flagged for false starts. Somewhere, Dave Rimington and Dean Steinkuhler wept. They would keep crying, too.
Nebraska linemen compounded those early errors with a couple procedure penalties plus two unnecessary roughness calls later, making Martinez’s job even more difficult. It was going to be tough enough.
The Huskers struggled to gain a foothold in their season-opening loss at Illinois. It figured they would have issues against the likes of Winfrey, Thomas and Bonitto. They did.
“Our defensive line was the difference in the game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
Counterpart Scott Frost might lament his offensive line was the difference, for the wrong reason.
THIRD DOWN
Game MVP
Nik Bonitto: OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn’t substitute as freely Saturday as he did the first two weeks of the season. He needed difference-makers he knew he could rely on.
He needed Bonitto most of all.
OU’s preseason All-American did pressure Martinez a few times from a traditional pass-rushing stance. He spent much more time, though, farther off the line of scrimmage where he could keep an eye on Nebraska’s dangerously athletic quarterback.
Bonitto still logged two sacks. His last one ended the game. Three of his five tackles went for lost yardage.
“He’s the best D-end in the country, in my opinion,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said of Bonitto.
There are Huskers who might agree as of Saturday.
FOURTH DOWN
What’s next
OU hosts West Virginia: The Mountaineers come to Owen Field at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday off a very big win, 27-21 over No. 15 Virginia Tech Saturday in Morgantown. Leddie Brown rushed for 161 yards and the Mounties held on after leading 24-7 at halftime. The Hokies had the ball inside the West Virginia 10 on their final drive, but threw incomplete with less than a minute remaining.
The Mountaineers, now 2-1, haven’t beaten OU since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, a string of eight straight losses. Their last win in Norman came in 1982.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World