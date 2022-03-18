NCAA Tournament notebook: OU players finally replace vacation with basketball during spring break

NORMAN — No player on Oklahoma’s active roster has played in an NCAA Tournament game.

That will change when the Sooners host IUPUI in a first-round game in Norman on Saturday. Game time is 9 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

“It’s different, especially from the previous years,” OU senior Madi Williams said during Friday’s news conference. “We've said this a few times, but we haven't been here, we've always been on spring break. About a week ago I would have been making plans to go on vacation somewhere, but I didn't get that this year. Now I'm forever grateful for that and grateful for the opportunity."

Added teammate Taylor Robertson: “It's very exciting. It's March Madness, and we finally get to play in it instead of watching it on TV. It's really exciting to just be able to be a part of it and to show what we can do on this stage.”

OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said her team celebrated the bid on Sunday night before immediately setting focus on No. 13 seed IUPUI.

“You get to be part of it, but you also don't want to get too into that hype. It's a basketball game, and we get to play at home. How cool is that, that's our first tournament experience is to be able to play at home? I think it's incredible?” Baranczyk said. “So that's really where our focus has been.”

IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis) has never played in the NCAA Tournament. The Horizon League school qualified for the 2020 event, but that was canceled due to COVID.

Scouting IUPUI

Oklahoma will have to deal with Macee Williams, a 6-foot-2 post player who has been named the four-time Horizon League player of the year.

Williams is averaging 18.7 points and 10.6 rebounds a game for the Jaguars.

“She's a smart player, and she's patient with the ball, and her teammates kind of feed off of her energy and the things that she does for them,” Williams said. “I'm interested to see how she compares to other bigs that we've played against.”

IUPUI (24-6) has won 19 of its past 20 games

Vann’s status

Forward Skylar Vann suffered an apparent left knee injury in the waning moments of a Big 12 semifinal loss against Baylor last weekend.

Baranczyk was asked about the forward’s status heading into the NCAA Tournament.

“So we still are not 100% sure, but it looks promising, so we're very hopeful today will be the first day that she'll be able to kind of try some things,” she said. “So we'll have more of an answer tomorrow on that, unfortunately, but it's a lot more promising every day that goes by.”

Vann is the Big 12’s reigning sixth person of the year. She is OU’s fourth-leading scorer and averaging 11.8 points per contest.

Early game

No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 12 UMass in Saturday’s early first-round game, which will begin about 6:30 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Irish have had a similar turnaround as Oklahoma this season. Notre Dame was 10-10 last season but enters the postseason event with a 22-8 record. Only three other Power 5 schools had made such a turnaround — LSU (plus-16), Utah (plus-15) and Kansas (plus-13).

UMass, the A-10 champion, is searching for its first NCAA Tournament win after their third journey to the event. This is their first time making it since 1998.

“I'm expecting a battle. I have a lot of respect for UMass and their program, and again, where they're trending, A-10 champions,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “They just have had an incredible year. We had an opportunity to play Fordham so we know how tough the A-10 is. So look being forward to the matchup and so grateful to have this opportunity to play them.”

Does UMass coach Tory Verdi believe his team will have motivation with the opportunity to face a rich blueblood like Notre Dame?

“They have the tradition. They have the history. It's a great opportunity for us to do something special,” Verdi said. “But regardless of our opponent, we're not concerned about the name on the front. It's an opponent, and just like everybody else, we respect our opponents.

“But we also go out there, and our team, our players are fearless, and we have a job to do, and that's to win the basketball game.”

