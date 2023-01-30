NCAA record holder Taylor Robertson meets hero Steph Curry before Thunder game

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson — now the NCAA’s top 3-point shooter — was star-struck Monday night.

The senior guard met her NBA idol Steph Curry before he scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

During a post-game interview, Curry explained why it was important for him to meet with Robertson.

"When I heard about her story, obviously she's a sharpshooter who has done some amazing things in her college career," Curry said. "She's done it the (same way) I try to pride myself on, with volume and efficiency. She's shooting 44% from (the 3-point line) in her career.

"The timing was crazy. She just broke the record this week. We come to Oklahoma City. It was amazing to have her come to the game and get to meet her. I know she's looked up to me from the time she started hoopin'. It's pretty special. I'm glad we could play well and get the win. I don't know if she is a Thunder fan or not, but tonight she has to be with the Dub-Nation. It's good to meet her."

About 45 minutes before tipoff, Robertson went from college basketball star to amazed fan when Curry walked over for a planned meeting caught on social media.

“How are you doing?” Curry asked Robertson. “It’s great to meet you in person. Congratulations.”

Just 48 hours earlier, Robertson connected on six 3-pointers at Iowa State to become give her 503 for her career, the most in NCAA history.

Instead of OU colors, Robertson wore a Warriors jersey with Curry’s No. 30 on the back. It’s the same number she wears at OU in honor of the NBA star.

The two shared a laugh on a video message left for Robertson on Sunday. Curry spent two minutes praising the player for setting the record and then invited her to attend the Monday contest to meet him.

“Did we get you?” he asked Robertson on Monday, referring to the surprise element of Curry’s message.

We told @T_Rob30 that we needed to get a reaction video from her. Little did she know that it was her reaction to a message from her idol, @StephenCurry30! pic.twitter.com/DDk7oHQt0W — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 29, 2023

“I didn’t know that was coming,” Robertson said, smiling. “They told me they couldn’t get you. They got me.”

Curry mentioned how Robertson’s record was impressive for both men’s and women’s basketball.

“It’s unbelievable what you’ve done,” he said.

Robertson later told Curry, “I’m trying to be like you.”

The two shared a hug before Curry played in the NBA contest. And, like Robertson did in her last game, he exceled from the 3-point line with eight treys against Oklahoma City.

“I just love watching him play with the way he moves without the ball and how he makes his teammates better,” Robertson said. “And he’s not just a 3-point shooter even though he’s the best that anyone’s ever seen.

“I think the work he puts into it … he just works on his craft so much and there’s no better example than him.”